SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: Adobe Systems Incorporated, BRIDGEi2i Analytics, IBM Corporation

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Others); End user (IT and Telecom, Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography

Business analytics (BA) is the practice of iterative, methodical exploration of an organization’s data, with an emphasis on statistical analysis. Business analytics is used by companies committed to data-driven decision-making. This report mainly studeis SaaS-based Business Analytics market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Adobe Systems Incorporated, BRIDGEi2i Analytics, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qlik, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software

The growth in the adoption of business analytics software by several small, medium, and large organizations is driving the growth of the SaaS-based business analytics market. However, inadequate meaningful data volume among SMEs may restrain the growth of the SaaS-based business analytics market. Furthermore, rising trends, such as social media analytics, is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY SAAS-BASED BUSINESS ANALYTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE SAAS-BASED BUSINESS ANALYTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS SAAS-BASED BUSINESS ANALYTICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS SAAS-BASED BUSINESS ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION SAAS-BASED BUSINESS ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER SAAS-BASED BUSINESS ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE SAAS-BASED BUSINESS ANALYTICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. ADOBE SYSTEMS INCORPORATED

11.1.1. Key Facts

11.1.2. Business Description

11.1.3. Products and Services

11.1.4. Financial Overview

11.1.5. SWOT Analysis

11.1.6. Key Developments

11.2. BRIDGEI2I ANALYTICS

11.2.1. Key Facts

11.2.2. Business Description

11.2.3. Products and Services

11.2.4. Financial Overview

11.2.5. SWOT Analysis

11.2.6. Key Developments

11.3. IBM CORPORATION

11.3.1. Key Facts

11.3.2. Business Description

11.3.3. Products and Services

11.3.4. Financial Overview

11.3.5. SWOT Analysis

11.3.6. Key Developments

11.4. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

