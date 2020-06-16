New Report Explores The Food And Beverages Market Global Strategic business Analysis and Outlook 2020-2030 | Nestle S.A; Philip Morris International Inc; PepsiCo; JBS S.A.; Anheuser Busch InBev

The Latest report about the Food And Beverages Market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Food And Beverages market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Market Segmentation-

The Global Food And Beverages market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

Nestle S.A; Philip Morris International Inc; PepsiCo; JBS S.A.; Anheuser Busch InBev

Global Food And Beverages Market Competitive Landscape:

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global food and beverages market, accounting for 42% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global food and beverages market. Africa was the smallest region in the global food and beverages market.

Many manufacturers and producers are increasingly using natural ingredients and have also reduced the use of artificial colors and flavors. Health concerns of consumers is increasing the sales of products with natural ingredients, additives and coloring agents. For instance, Pizza Hut stopped using artificial flavors and colors in its US stores in 2015.

The food and beverages market consists of sales of beverages, food, pet food and tobacco products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beverages, food, pet food and tobacco products. The companies in the food and beverages industry process raw materials into food, pet food and tobacco products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

The global food and beverages market is expected to grow from $5943.8 billion in 2019 to $6111.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $7527.5 billion in 2023.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

