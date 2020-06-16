Mining Equipment Market to Grow at Robust 7.9% CAGR to 2022 – Caterpillar, Komatsu, Sandvik, Joy Global, Hitachi

The world mining equipment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2016 – 2022, to reach over $150 billion by 2022. Major factors that boost the demand of mining equipment are rising demand for metal and mineral commodities and increasing consumption of natural resources, such as coal, diamond, and uranium. Moreover, increasing need for mineral fertilizers to improve agricultural yield supplements the global mining equipment market. Major challenges for the players operating in the market are increasing cost of raw materials and strict government regulations. However, the rising demand for technologically advanced mining equipment, increasing usage of coal for heating and electricity generation and increasing construction of roads and railway tracks through hilly areas present various opportunities for the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik, Joy Global, Hitachi Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco, AB Volvo, Doosan Group, Metso and Liebherr Group

Mining is an extraction process of obtaining coal, minerals, metals and other such materials from the earth. Mining is an important sector of the world economy, which generates employment and provides innumerable resources to other industries. Petroleum, coal, natural gas, and water are the main products extracted during mining, in addition to various substances comprising uranium, diamond, stone, rock, various chemicals, and geologically deposited substances.

The world mining equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, application, and geography. By equipment type, the market is further categorized into six segments: mineral processing equipment; surface mining equipment; underground mining equipment; mining drills & breakers; crushing, pulverizing, & screening equipment and others. By application, the market is segmented as metal mining, mineral mining, and coal mining. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market of mining equipment during the forecast period. India, China, Australia, and Indonesia are likely to be the main revenue-generating countries in Asia-Pacific. The report also provides a country-wise analysis of the key geographic regions.

