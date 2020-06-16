Insight Engines Market Prospective Growth Trends & Incremental Opportunity Assessment till 2028

A recent report published by QMI on insight engines market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of insight engines market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision.
The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for insight engines during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in insight engines market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.
According to the report, the insight engines market has been segmented by insight type (prescriptive insights, predictive insights, and descriptive insights), by deployment type (cloud and on-premises), by component (tools and services), by application (workforce management, customer experience management, operations management, risk and compliance management, sales and marketing management and others), by organization size (large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises), by industry vertical (telecom and IT, banking, financial services, and insurance, retail and ecommerce, healthcare, manufacturing, government, media and entertainment and others).
Insights about regional distribution of market:
The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.
For insight engines market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the insight engines market.
North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of insight engines market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for insight engines market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of insight engines market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for insight engines market.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
1. IBM
2. Microsoft
3. Oracle
4. Attivio
5. Sinequa
6. Coveo Solutions Inc.
7. Celonis
8. Funnelback
9. IntraFind Inc.
10. Lucidworks
11. Insight engines
12. Mindbreeze GmbH
13. Squirro by Nektoon AG
14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
15. Expert System S.P.AC
16. Veritone, Inc.
17. Dassault System’s
18. Smartlogic Semaphore Ltd
19. BA Insight, ForwardLane
20. CognitiveScale
21. Comintelli
22. ActiveViam.
23. Lattice Engines, Inc.
24. Prevedere, Inc.
Market Segmentation:
By Insight Type:
Prescriptive Insights
Predictive Insights
Descriptive Insights
By Deployment Type:
Cloud
On-Premises
By Component:
Tools
Services
By Application:
Workforce Management
Customer Experience Management
Operations Management
Risk and Compliance Management
Sales and Marketing Management
Others
By Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Industry Vertical:
Telecom and IT
Banking
Financial Services
Insurance
Retail and Ecommerce
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Government
Media and Entertainment
Others
By Region:
North America
North America, by Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America, by Insights Type
North America, by Deployment Type
North America, by Component
North America, by Application
North America, by Organization Size
North America, by Industry Vertical
Western Europe
Western Europe, by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Western Europe
Western Europe, by Insights Type
Western Europe, by Deployment Type
Western Europe, by Component
Western Europe, by Application
Western Europe, by Organization Size
Western Europe, by Industry Vertical
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Country
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Insights Type
Asia Pacific, by Deployment Type
Asia Pacific, by Component
Asia Pacific, by Application
Asia Pacific, by Organization Size
Asia Pacific, by Industry Vertical
Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Country
Russia
Turkey
Rest of Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Insights Type
Eastern Europe, by Deployment Type
Eastern Europe, by Component
Eastern Europe, by Application
Eastern Europe, by Organization Size
Eastern Europe, by Industry Vertical
Middle East
Middle East, by Country
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Iran
Rest of Middle East
Middle East, by Insights Type
Middle East, by Deployment Type
Middle East, by Component
Middle East, by Application
Middle East, by Organization Size
Middle East, by Industry Vertical
Rest of the World
Rest of the World, by Country
South America
Africa
Rest of the World, by Insights Type
Rest of the World, by Deployment Type
Rest of the World, by Component
Rest of the World, by Application
Rest of the World, by Organization Size
Rest of the World, by Industry Vertical
