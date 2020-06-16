Industrial X-Ray Market Outlook 2020 (COVID 19 Impact Analysis)| Development Trends, Market Demands, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2027 || General Electric, North Star Imaging Inc, Yxlon International, Nikon Corporation, DAGE, Canon, Carestream Health,

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for Industrial X-Ray Market is booming with the rising expenditure in the healthcare solutions. The digital x-ray imaging is also environment-friendly as it lightens the use of chemicals and proper disposal of film paper which acts as driving agent for the market. The advance digital x-rays have come up with the new technology which use sensors instead of the film to increase image clarity and enhancement of quick diagnosis.

North America Industrial X-Ray Market By Product Type (Instruments {By Automation [Manual X-ray Devices, Fully Automated X-ray Devices], By Technology [Microfocus, Minifocus, Nanofocus]}, Consumables { X-ray Detectors, X-ray Tubes, Others]), By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Semiconductors, Electronics, Li-Battery, Academia and R&D, Others), By Countries(U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

North America Industrial X-Ray Market is expected to reach USD 348.92 million by 2024 from USD 217.27 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising growth of automobile and aviation industries, technological advancements in industrial x-ray products, growing consumer awareness regarding enhanced quality of products, rising government funding is boosting the growth of the NA industrial X-ray market. On the other hand, regulatory scenario and high cost of equipment may hinder the growth of the market. The industrial X-ray market in the North America region is leading in U.S.

Market Segmentation: North America Industrial X-Ray Market

The North America industrial X-ray market is segmented on the basis of product type, and industry. Based on product type, the North America industrial X-ray market is segmented into instruments, and consumables. X-ray inspection devices are sub segmented on the basis of automation into manual X-ray devices, and fully automated X-ray devices. X-ray inspection devices are sub segmented on the basis of technology into microfocus, minifocus, and nanofocus. Consumables are sub segmented into X-ray tubes, X-ray detectors, and others. In 2017, instruments is expected to dominate the NA industrial X-ray market with 68.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 244.72 million by 2024, with the highest CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The North America industrial X-ray market is segmented based on industry into segments; automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, electronics, Li-battery, academia and R&D, and others. In 2017, aerospace segment is expected to dominate the North America industrial X-ray market with 30.7% market share and is expected to reach USD 107.58 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. However, Automotive is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 107.83 million in 2024 from USD 61.94 million in 2016.

Key Drivers: North America Industrial X-Ray Market

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising growth of automobile and aviation industries, technological advancements in industrial x-ray products, growing consumer awareness regarding enhanced quality of products, rising government funding is boosting the growth of the North America industrial X-ray market.

Key Points: North America Industrial X-Ray Market

In 2016, the North America industrial X-ray market is dominated by General Electric followed by North Star Imaging Inc. (ITW), Yxlon International, Nikon Corporation, and DAGE (Nordson).

Instruments segment is expected to dominate the NA industrial X-ray market.

The industrial X-ray market in the North America region is leading in U.S., Canada and Mexico. U.S. accounts for the highest market share in this region.

Owing to the upsurge in the end use industry namely aerospace, electronics and automotive the industrial x-ray market will take an advance leap of growth by turning in USD 988 million in the anticipated space of seven years. The accelerating advancement to get precise visuals and minute measurements will propel the business growth of Industrial x-ray market.

Due to this progression the market is expected to propel by 6.5% of annual growth rate in the forecasted period of 2019 to 2026. The accelerating initiative adopted by government to map the healthy population and mark down the reasons for lagging health rate is the foremost reason for global industrial X-ray market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

General Electric,

North Star Imaging Inc,

Yxlon International,

Nikon Corporation,

DAGE,

Canon,

Carestream Health,

Fujifilm Corporation,

GE Healthcare,

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporatio

Siemens Healthineers

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd

Agfa Gevaert

Industrial X-ray Market Scenario

The digital X-ray machines are quite expensive and the sale is limited. It’s been affected by the increasing use of renovate devices by the users. presence of poor x-ray quality leading to weak machinery, flawed diagnosis, and bad printing quality of X-ray machines is going to act as restrain for the market.

Now the question is which are the other regions that industrial X-ray market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC) region due to the increment in health tourism, the increasing rate of healthcare sector will also create a deep crater for market growth of population global industrial X-ray market. North America is expected to dominate the global share and market due to advanced healthcare cost system and germinating aging populations

Industrial X-ray Market Development and Acquisitions in 2019

In July 2019, a potential acquisition was witnessed between Rigaku Corporation and XwinSys Technology Development Ltd. XwinSys is devoted to inventing, constructing and selling advanced metrology methods based on improved X-ray technology, linked with automatic visual 2D and 3D technologies, for the electronics and associated industries. Novel manufacturing solutions will be exhibited utilizing both Rigaku technologies, including in-line X-ray semiconductor metrology with microfocus mirror optics, and XwinSys technologies.

Industrial X-ray Market Scope

The industrial x-ray market is segmented on the basis of countries U.S., Canada, Mexico, in North America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, In Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA), as a part of Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the industrial x-ray market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product type, market is segmented into manual X-ray devices, fully automated X-ray devices. On the basis of technology, market is fragmented into microfocus, minifocus, and nanofocus. On the basis of consumables, the market is divided into X-ray detectors, X-ray tubes. On the basis of industry, the market is bifurcated into automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, electronics, li-battery, academia and R&D.

Technological progress in software technology and mountings in the hardware industry has added importance in enhancing the user-familiarity and performance of X-ray examination methods. The prospect of automated X-ray inspection with material merchants and enterprise intellectuals conveying immense productivity profits and expense savings determines the scope of the industrial X-ray market.

