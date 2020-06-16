India Gasoline Scooter and Motorcycle Market Analysis 2020, Global Industry Trends, Size, Impact of COVID-19 till 2023

The sales of motorcycle category in the Indian gasoline scooter and motorcycle market is increasing due to its cheaper purchase and operating costs

The rising income levels in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indian cities is resulting in increasing sale of scooters and motorcycles, which run on gasoline. Valued at $22.0 billion in 2017 by P&S Intelligence, the Indian gasoline scooter and motorcycle market is set to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2018–2025.

It is being estimated that by 2025, the market size will increase to $42.4 billion.

The major growth factor of the domain is rising income levels, which has given people more power to buy private vehicles. Among these, gasoline-powered two wheelers are preferred due to easy financing solutions, heavy discounts, fuel-efficient models.

Further, many financially-stable people are purchasing a two-wheeler for short commute, despite owing a car, as the former are easier to drive and park on the narrow and congested Indian streets. This is how two-wheelers are becoming the second, and often the preferred, transportation mode, taking the Indian gasoline scooter and motorcycle market forward.

In addition, scooters and bike are witnessing an increased demand from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Such cities are witnessing population growth, owing to the industrial and economic developments here. Land, to set up manufacturing plants, is available at low rates in these cities.

Similarly, the gasoline scooter and motorcycle market in India can also be segmented by engine capacity, wherein <100cc, 100-125cc, 125-150cc, 150-180cc, 180-250cc, 250-500cc, and >500cc are the several categories. Among these, two wheelers with 100-125cc engine capacity registered the highest sales volume in 2017 (over 70.0%), as these provide the perfect balance between power and price.

Further, a shift has been seen in people’s preference from low-powered two wheelers to higher-powered ones.

Along with a growing inclination toward higher-powered two wheelers, a change in preference from low-cost to premium vehicles is also being observed in the Indian gasoline scooter and motorcycle market. With rising income levels, people, especially the youth, are switching over to premium two-wheeler brands, such as Harley-Davidson and Royal Enfield, which produce high-powered models.

In a way, the increasing sale of premium two-wheelers is also driving the market growth.

Hence, it is clear that the improving financial condition of people in rural and semi-rural areas and rapid industrialization in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities is expected to drive the domain forward.