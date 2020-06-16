Implantable Medical Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2026

The implantable medical device involves diversified products that are either partly or totally implanted into the human body via medical procedures or surgeries. These devices help in replacing the entirely missing biological structures. With advancement in technology, many implantable medical devices are being used in different parts of the body for several functions such as orthopedics, pacemakers, cardiovascular stents, defibrillators, and neural prosthetics. The implanted medical device can be removed when no longer needed or can be permanently added into the human body. The surface of the implantable medical device is made up of biocompatible material such as titanium or silicon among others so that it takes only little or no time to adapt by the host body. In addition, demand for implantable medical devices has increased over the past few years due to lack of medical treatment in some cases of serious injuries and disorders. Angiographic methods, X- Rays, magnetic resonance, computer topography helps in diagnostic imagining and monitor the functioning of the implanted device. The technique of introducing devices in the human system results in reducing death rate, improved patient outcomes by rebuilding their body functions and also, prolonged the life span of the patients. For instance, Cardiac pacemakers save lives and artificial hips help individuals recover function and relieve pain. Owing to the above factors, global implantable medical device market is heading at a brisk pace and growing massively. The demand for dental treatments and cosmetic surgery has also helped the overall market to grow at brisk pace. However, the technique persists some risks that include the rejections of the device by the host, complex health issues due to long term reliability of the device, long time taking process and relatively high cost in comparison to other treatments. In spite of the risks mentioned, implantable medical device market is gaining popularity in the healthcare industry due scarcity of the similar treatments in the market.

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on material type, the global implantable medical device is classified into metallic, ceramic, polymer and natural. Implantable materials such as nickel and chromium are responsible for causing cancers and material such as cobalt can cause complex health issues. The material of the implant is always recommended by the healthcare professionals after screening the individual situation.

Based on the product, the market is classified into orthopedic implants, dental implants, breast implants, cardiovascular implants, intraocular lens and others. Orthopedic implant covers the highest market share owing to rise in the incidents of osteoporosis-related fractures and cases of obesity that covers major portion of spinal implants and joint implants.

Global implantable medical devices market is analyzed based on geographies and countries including North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K. and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World (Latin America ,Middle East and Africa). North America market holds the largest market share due to technological advancement, strong healthcare infrastructure, patient-specific implants, use of sculptural CAD and 3D technology. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR growth during the forecasted period 2019-2025.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, NuVasive, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Institut Straumann AG., Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

