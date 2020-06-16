Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2026

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles combine compressed hydrogen and oxygen present in the air to drive the electric motor of the vehicle and emits water as the by-product rather than drawing electricity from a battery-powered vehicle. During the vehicle design process, the automakers define the power of the vehicle by evaluating the size of the fuel cell, and the amount of energy to be stored onboard by the size of the fuel tank. This is unlike the battery-powered vehicle where the amount of power and energy available are both closely related to the size of the battery. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are more efficient than internal combustion engine vehicles. They are quite and produce no tailpipe emissions; they only emit water and warm air. Increasing pollution and the depletion of fossil fuels are among the major reasons that the automakers have turned to this alternative and equally efficient fuels to drive the automobile industry. In addition, growing environmental concerns, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of fuel cell electric vehicles, support from government and extensive infrastructure expansion are among the other factors that are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, lack of adequate infrastructure across the different regions may restrain the market growth over the analyzed period. Looking at the opportunities major auto manufacturers are working on the technology and are planning to come up with these types of vehicle in near future. Toyota unveiled a prototype of a hydrogen fuel cell truck with Paccar at the CES show. Toyota and Honda are selling hydrogen-powered cars and have teamed up to sharply increase hydrogen refueling stations across the country. In 2016, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), announced its plan to have some 40,000-hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCVs) on Japan’s roads, along with 160 fueling stations and 1.4 million residential fuel cells, known as Ene-Farms.

Browse Complete Report with TOC – https://univdatos.com/report/hydrogen-fuel-cell-vehicle-market-current-scenario-and-forecast-2020-2026

Private-Sector Push

The Japanese government is working on the technology, and along with private companies such as Toyota, has helped build and operate 100 hydrogen fueling stations so far. Japan has a target of 900 by 2030

In March 2018 a group of 11 Japanese companies, including Toyota, Nissan and Honda, launched a venture called Japan H2 Mobility (JHyM) to build 80 hydrogen fueling stations by 2022. The company says it has nearly completed 12 stations

Another group, including oil and gas company Chiyoda, is planning to kick-start what it calls the first-ever international hydrogen supply route by importing up to 210 tons of hydrogen, enough to fill 40,000 FCVs, from Brunei in a demonstration next year

In South Korea, where most residents also live in urban areas, automaker Hyundai announced it plans to produce 700,000 fuel cell cars a year by 2030

Request for Sample of the report – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/256

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on vehicle type, the market is fragmented into Passenger vehicle and Commercial vehicle. Increasing environment concern and the need for zero tailpipe emission vehicles are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of hydrogen fuel cell electric market in the coming years.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell and others. The Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell operates at relatively low temperatures, i.e. below 100 degrees Celsius and can tailor the electrical output to meet dynamic power requirements. Owing to these benefits offered by Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), this technology dominates the market and is expected to keep dominating over the analyzed period.

For a better understanding of the adoption of the hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, detailed analysis was conducted for different regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the World. Among all the regions, North America dominated the hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles market. On the other hand, increasing per capita income of the consumers in Asian region is anticipated to make it the fastest-growing region by the end of the forecast period.

Over the past few years, the dominant players in this industry adopted a number of competitive strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership and business expansion among others to expand their reach and market share. Some of the major players operating in the market include Audi AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BMW Group, Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Toyota Motor Corporation and Kia Motor Corporation.

Feel free to contact us for any queries – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/256

Reasons to buy this report:

The study includes market sizing and forecasting analysis validated by authenticated key industry experts

The report presents a quick review of overall industry performance at one glance

The report covers in-depth analysis of prominent industry peers with a primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and recent developments

Detailed examination of drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry.

Examination of industry attractiveness with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments

Deep dive regional level analysis of the industry

Customization Options:

Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles market can further be customized as per the requirement or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

About us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. We are a diverse group of some of the most talented people in the research landscape, who with their collective experience, help us drive our machine and creatively solve every business challenge of millennial organizations. Our team comprises of accomplished professionals from leading consulting environments and serve some of the significant Fortune 500 companies around the world.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911