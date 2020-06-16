Hybrid Integration Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2026

The face of technology integration has changed considerably and is mainly driven by the needs of a business. The shift is an opportunity to build more agile business solutions. The Hybrid Integration platform is a combination of on-premises and cloud-based computing, which is securely connected through Transport Layer Security that provides communication security over a computer network. For enterprises aiming to combine both the applications, hybrid integration has become an essential technology that enables the company to keep and maintain technology investments they have made along with reaping the benefits of better performance and lower costs of cloud-based applications. The expansion of software as a service (SaaS) has led many enterprises to deal with emerging trends in the market. These enterprises are learning to make way for innovation, gain competitive advantage and to drive new business models by enabling on-premise applications to seamlessly integrate with cloud-based applications. The growing need for integrating on-premises and cloud applications for driving digital business transformation, increasing demand for hosting apps, data and services on the cloud and the hybrid integration platform potential to deal with business challenges have been the driving factors spurring the growth of the market. The shift from on-premises to cloud applications is primarily owed to reduction in hardware, software and internal needs. Additionally, cost optimization and speed of setup and implementation have also made cloud applications an attractive option. However, large usage of ESB technology as a hybrid integration platform alternative, number of risks and threats posed by open source integration and interoperability issued faced during integration of different platforms are some of the obstacles restraining the performance of hybrid integration platform market.

Based on integration type, the hybrid integration platform market is classified into application integration, data integration, business-to-business integration and cloud integration. Application integration captures the largest share in the respective market and is further expected to retain its position. It combines data and functions from one application program with other to simplify business processes. It has resulted in improvising overall business efficiency, enhancement of e scalability and reduction in IT costs

Based on services, the market is segmented into data business services and professional services. Endpoint integration service type constitutes a maximum share in the market and is one of the subsegments of the data business service segment. Endpoint integration service has been instrumental in streamlining and exchanging data among multiple components. Growth is majorly attributed to the use of heterogeneous devices, located across varied geographical regions, communication protocol, multiple applications and separate networks

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large, and medium and small enterprises

Based on the market segment by industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail, government and public sector, manufacturing, telecommunication and ITES and other verticals such as education healthcare, etc. constitute in market segmentation. IT and ITES industry verticals have gained highest traction in the hybrid integration platform. Data generation is huge in this segment due to voluminous data generated on daily basis. The vertical uses cloud-based applications such as project management, connecting developers and customers and digital data management.

For better understanding of the market penetration of hybrid integration platform, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and the rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and the rest of Asia-Pacific) and rest of world. North America region has been extremely responsive in adopting the latest technologies such as data integration tools, API management and others. Large scale investments in the respective market and the need for integrating both the applications have resulted the region to lead the hybrid integration platform. Considering the Asia Pacific region, it is in the initial growth phase and factors such as increased spending on improving the infrastructure and emergence of advanced and secured cloud-based solutions have led the region to be one of the fastest-growing regions in the global market.

Some of the major players operating in the market include, Software AG, Informatica, Dell Boomi, Mulesoft, IBM, Tibco Software, Oracle, Liaison Technologies, WSO2 and Snaplogic

