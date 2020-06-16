Global Wireless Intercoms Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Scope of the Report

A wireless intercom allows wireless transfer of audio signals amongst a base station and end terminals for any purpose. Hence, it has one base station and multiple belts packs or substations. It provides single, dual, and multiple channels for interaction through which the belt packs are connected to one another. Moreover, these belt packs interact with each other through the base station, joined with analog, digital, or IP-based communication mechanisms in order to connect with other intercom systems.

Market Overview

A wireless intercom is a telecommunications equipment that allows voice communication without the requirement to run copper wires between intercom stations. Growing demand for robust security solutions, WiFi-based wireless intercoms, and tremendous growth in developing economies are accelerating market growth over the years. Moreover, wireless has rapidly become the norm for many intercom applications due to complex and large-scale events, including sports. Additionally, the modernization of infrastructural development is encouraging the demand for sufficient security systems, of which wireless intercoms are an indispensable part. The market is seeing the adoption of digital wireless intercoms in the theatre industry as well. Though, the risk of interference from other wireless devices is hindering the growth of the market.

– The security and surveillance segment has a significant impact on the market demand. The growing crime rate has raised concerns over security amongst people, leading to the increasing requirement for robust security solutions. This system not only enables people to increase security in their homes but also avoid unwanted visitors. Moreover, the rising crime rate in many countries has helped boost the demand for outdoor wireless intercom systems. Trending is the purchase of wireless intercom systems as another form of home protection. This is because there is a need for extra security due to the soaring crime rate. Stay-at-home parents are adopting these intercom systems to know all visitants before letting them into their houses precisely.

– The growth of infrastructure projects, due to the expansion of the urban population in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to encourage the demand for strong security and communication solutions, during the forecast period. The rising disposable incomes and increasing affluence have also established the need for electronic security, which, in turn, is expected to boost the need for wireless intercoms for more reliable communication for security and surveillance purposes. Furthermore, the market in India is primarily driven by the increase in demand for homes having an inbuilt security system, such as wireless intercoms.

Key Market Trends

Growing Need for Security and Surveillance adds to the Demand for Wireless Intercoms

– Due to contemporary technological advances, wireless intercom systems for home Security and Surveillance is a fast and successful way to communicate urgent information throughout the home. Intercom systems not only can help residents safely recognize who is at a door with an audio system but several systems today also include video cameras to give an added layer of protection, even recording video footage which can help to know criminals.

– For companies, these intercom systems with video capabilities can reduce expenses by often reducing the number of security personnel required to monitor several locations at once. Hands-free systems are available which can help to boost productivity and give added support. Multiple intercom systems today can serve as a convenient baby monitor. These communications systems are thus growing more sophisticated with advanced features and technology.

– As a part of the family lifestyle and its security and surveillance, wireless intercoms have been there for several years. However, the wireless intercom system for the home is transforming the way family members communicate and feel protected. Because of the wireless feature, these systems can be installed anywhere in the house with comfort, thus playing a significant role in Security and Surveillance.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate

– The growth of infrastructure activities, due to the expansion of the urban population in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to boost the demand for the robust security and communication solutions, during the forecast period. The increasing disposable incomes and growing affluence have also supported the need for electronic security. This, in turn, is expected to augment the need for wireless intercoms for better communication for security and surveillance purposes.

– Moreover, the market in India is primarily driven by the growth in demand for apartments having an inbuilt security system, such as wireless intercoms. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the largest production area of the video intercom devices where China and Japan are the leading production countries of such devices. Compared with Japan, the video intercom devices produced in China are a large volume and cheap.

– Additionally, the present and future of intercoms are related to the integration within the home automation systems. Most of the infrastructure facilities in the Asia-pacific region use this wireless intercom to monitor the crowds and secure facilities, which is leading to the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Multiple organizations are concentrating on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Various inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market by several players include acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These exercises have paved means for the augmentation of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the wireless intercom market are expected to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the growing need for wireless intercom in the global market.

– August 2019 – Telephonics Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Griffon Corporation, announced that it was awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract as a hardware supplier Technical Category 1 from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to support the Tactical Communications Equipment and Services II program (TacCom II).

– July 2019 – Clear-Com, LLC introduced the FreeSpeak II Digital Wireless Intercom System. FreeSpeak II is a five-channel, full-duplex wireless intercom solution, ideal for large-scale, complex designs or specialized applications-requiring team members to be untethered and talking in independent channels of communication.

Companies Mentioned:

– Clear-Com, LLC

– Panasonic Corporation

– Motorola Solutions Inc.

– Commend international GmbH

– Zenitel NV

– Sena Technologies Inc.

– Riedel Communications GmbH & Co. KG

– Telephonics Corporation

– RTS Intercom Systems

– Aiphone Co Ltd

