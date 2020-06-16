Global Satellite Antenna Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Scope of the Report

Satellite antennas are primarily being used to provide communication paths with other satellites as well as with the earth stations. A typical satellite antenna consists of three main components: antenna structure, beam-forming network, and feed system.

Market Overview

The satellite antenna market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7.92% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Satellite antenna systems have emerged as a major solution catering the growing demand in various key markets, such as maritime interdiction, border protection, mobile telecom, etc., where the need for advanced communication capabilities has increased considerably over the past few years.

– With the increasing adoption of small satellites, rising investments in space exploration projects, and the usage of satellite aided-warfare systems are driving the growth of the satellite antenna market across the globe. With the technological advancements in the satellites, the need for antennas and other communication-enabling systems are increasing.

– With the emergence of small satellites, they are being increasingly adopted for earth observation, space research applications, etc., due to the significant advantages, like low cost of launch among others.

– Additionally, there has also been a significant rise in satellite navigation equipment, which includes receivers, antennas, and supporting software, in varying levels of integration and performance. Depending on the application, the antenna and receiver may be separate entities, or they may be integrated into a single package, as in a handheld GNSS receiver.

– Furthermore, according to a 2018 report by the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development, ‘The State of Broadband 2018, for broadband catalyzing sustainable development, satellite technology can help relieve the congestion and overloading of networks. In the future, it will also support 5G and ensure connectivity in times or areas where terrestrial networks are unavailable.

Key Market Trends

Maritime Application to Witness Significant Growth

– Satellite communication in maritime applications has become very crucial, demanding customizable satellite products that provide signal transmission and reception for military, commercial, and recreational applications, across the globe.

– Moreover, according to orbit communication, despite the advances in air defense and transportation, maritime transportation continues to play a major role in all aspects, being a major resource for food, transportation, and energy and border protection.

– As naval and commercial vessels are at sea for long periods, they require robust satellite communication systems to maintain contact with shore under any weather and sea conditions. Further, with respect to service, ships, crews, and holiday passengers expect to have the same level of reliable online connectivity at sea as they have on land. This covers everything from basic internet connectivity to corporate networking, advanced military applications, and crew welfare services.

– As GNSS has become the primary means of obtaining PNT information at sea, the increasing installed base of these devices in the maritime application is expected to drive the market.

North America is Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share

– The North American region is expected to dominate the market studied, during the forecast period, owing to the highest number of investments and researches in the market, the presence of sophisticated infrastructure to undertake several space programs, and has witnessed the earliest and highest adoption of commercial satellite imaging across various industries in the region.

– Owing to the strong support from the federal government, regarding the grants to academic institutions and organizations to develop highly advanced satellite imaging devices, the market is expected to witness further growth in this region.

– In addition to this, the constant space mission keeps the satellite solution providers in the region very engaged. For instance, the US recently launched the fifth Advanced Extremely High-Frequency spacecraft (AEHF-5), a secure military communications satellite that will provide jam-proof communications, including real-time video, between US national leadership and deployed military forces.

Competitive Landscape

The satellite antenna market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many large players in the market providing products and services in domestic as well as in the international markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the major players adopting strategies like product and service innovation, mergers and acquisitions and partnerships to expand their product portfolio and stay ahead of the competitors. Some of the major players in the market are Honeywell International Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Harris Corporation among others.

– April 2019 – Viasat Inc. introduced second-generation Ku-/Ka-band chipset, inclusive of an advanced hybrid antenna and complementary radome. The latest dual-band system was aimed at the commercial wide-body aircraft market, to keep passengers and crew connected across commercial Ku- and Ka-band Geosynchronous and Non-Geosynchronous satellite networks, virtually anywhere they fly around the world.

– September 2019 – Building on the strength of its three-year partnership, Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS) and global communications company, Viasat Inc. announced SAS has selected its in-flight connectivity system for its new Airbus fleet additions: the A321LR and the A330-300E. These aircrafts will be retrofitted with Viasat’s latest Ka-band IFC kit, which is expected to provide optimal in-flight connections when flying in Viasat’s satellite coverage area, which includes Viasat’s existing and future satellite systems.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Honeywell International Inc.

– General Dynamics Corporation

– Kymeta Corporation

– Norsat International Inc.

– Cobham PLC

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Harris Corporation

– Viasat, Inc.

– Airbus SAS

– Macdonald, Dettwiler And Associates Ltd (Maxar Technologies)

– Gilat Satellite Networks

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Space Exploration Projects

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Small Satellites

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Maintenance For Addressing

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Frequency Band

5.1.1 C Band

5.1.2 K/KU/KA Band

5.1.3 S And L Band

5.1.4 X Band

5.1.5 VHF And UHF Band

5.1.6 Other Frequency Bands

5.2 By Antenna Type

5.2.1 Flat Panel Antenna

5.2.2 Parabolic Reflector Antenna

5.2.3 Horn Antenna

5.2.4 Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Antenna

5.2.5 Iron Antenna with Mold Stamping

5.2.6 Other Antenna Types

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Space

5.3.2 Land

5.3.3 Maritime

5.3.4 Airborne

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.2 General Dynamics Corporation

6.1.3 Kymeta Corporation

6.1.4 Norsat International Inc.

6.1.5 Cobham PLC

6.1.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.1.7 Harris Corporation

6.1.8 Viasat, Inc.

6.1.9 Airbus SAS

6.1.10 Macdonald, Dettwiler And Associates Ltd (Maxar Technologies)

6.1.11 Gilat Satellite Networks

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

