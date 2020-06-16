Global Patient Registry Software Market Outlook 2020 (COVID 19 Impact Analysis)| Development Trends, Market Demands, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2027 || IBM, McKesson Corporation, Inc Research Holdings, QuintilesIMS

This Global Patient Registry Software Market report is comprehensive and opens a door of the international market for the products. The report considers the latest upgrades while assessing the development of leading market players. This report encompasses a chapter on the Global Patient Registry Software Market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for a specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are evaluated in the report.

The Global Patient Registry Software Market accounted to USD 808.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Competitive Analysis: Global Patient Registry Software Market

The patient registry software market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patient registry software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in patient registry software market are IBM, McKesson Corporation, Inc Research Holdings, QuintilesIMS, Liaison Technologies, ifa systems AG, UnitedHealth Group, Premier, Inc.,Evado, Invitae Corporation, FIGmd, Global Vision Technologies, Inc., Dacima Software Inc., HealthDiary Inc., Velos Inc., Medstreaming, Lumedx, ImageTrend, Inc., phamax AG, ArborMetrix, CEDARON, ARMUS CORPORATION, VersaForm Systems Corporation and Healthmonix among others.

Global Patient Registry Software Market By Type (Disease Registries, Health Service Registries, Product Registries), By Software (Standalone, Integrated), By Pricing Model (Subscription, Ownership), By Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Database (Commercial, Public), By Functionality (PHM, Patient Care Management, Health Information Exchange, Point-of-Care, Product Outcome Evaluation, Medical Research & Clinical Studies), By End User (Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators, Hospitals and Medical Practices, Private Payers, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies, Research Centers), By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in acceptance of electronic health records.

Enactment of government initiatives to form patient registries.

Rising burden to advance the quality of care and reduce healthcare charges.

Growing use of patient registry data for post-marketing surveillance.

Lack of trained and skilled expertise.

Market Segmentation: Global Patient Registry Software Market

The global patient registry software market is segmented by type into disease registries, health service registries and product registries. Disease Registries is further sub segmented into diabetes registries, cardiovascular registries, cancer registries, rare disease registries, asthma registries, chronic kidney disease registries and orthopedic registries. Product registries are further sub segmented into medical device registries and drug registries.

By software the market is segmented into standalone software and integrated software.

By pricing model the market is segmented into Subscription Model and Ownership Model.

By deployment model the market is segmented into on-premise models and cloud-based models.

By database the market is segmented into commercial databases and public databases.

On the basis of functionality the market is segmented into population health management (PHM), patient care management, health information exchange, point-of-care, product outcome evaluation, medical research & clinical studies.

By end user the market is segmented into government organizations & third-party administrators, hospitals and medical practices, private payers, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies and research centers.

On the basis of geography, patient registry software market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Research Methodology: Global Patient Registry Software Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst call or drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

