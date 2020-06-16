Global Organ-on-Chip Market by Offering, Type, Application and Forecast Report by 2025

The major drivers for the organ-on-chip market are government funding and support, increasing demand for the discovery and development of effective drugs, concerns with respect to drug testing on animals, and rise in the number of drug repurpose approaches. Generating a revenue of $11.0 million in 2017, the sales of such products are expected to value $163.1 million by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 40.1% during 2018–2025 (forecast period). The term refers to extremely small cell culture chips with microfluidic channels, which simulate the workings of real human cells and tissues.

Download sample copy of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/organ-on-chip-market/report-sample

When segmented by type, the market is categorized into liver, lung, kidney, heart, intestine, brain, and others; others include bone marrow, artery, blood–brain barrier, and skin. Among these, the liver category dominated the organ-on-chip market in 2017, as a result of the rising cases of hepatic diseases, such as liver cancer, hepatic fibrosis, cirrhosis, and hepatitis, and the need for effective drugs. Even during the forecast period, it is projected to witness the highest CAGR, of 46.1%.

During the forecast period, the drug discovery division would experience the fastest growth in the organ-on-chip market, at a CAGR of 47.7%, as the current process consumes a lot of time and effort and carries a high failure rate. The new technology provides faster and cost-effective results about the toxicity, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of the active agents. Additionally, it helps in identifying the drug target and the side effect of the active agent, if any, thereby speeding up the drug development process.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=organ-on-chip-market

GLOBAL ORGAN-ON-CHIP MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Offering

Services

Products

By Type

Liver-on-Chip

Lung-on-Chip

Kidney-on-Chip

Heart-on-Chip

Intestine-on-Chip

Brain-on-Chip

By Application

Toxicology Research

Physiological Model Development

Drug Discovery

By End User