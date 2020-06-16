Global Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Treatment Market Revenue to Record Robust Growth in the Coming Years

Ischemic optic neuropathy is caused due to a small vessel infraction of the optic nerve and is a major cause of blindness or impaired vision among the inflicted. There are two types of ischemic optic neuropathies viz. anterior ischemic optic neuropathy and posterior or non-anterior ischemic optic neuropathy. Anterior ischemic optic neuropathy is caused by the inflammation of arteries supplying blood to the optic nerve whereas posterior or non-anterior ischemic optic neuropathy is caused due to reasons other than inflammation of the arteries. Anterior ischemic optic neuropathy is more prevalent as compared to posterior ischemic optic neuropathy. In anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, immediate treatment is required to prevent vision loss in the fellow eye as approximately 50 percent of cases have chances of blindness in another eye within a span of 5 to 10 days without treatment. The symptoms of ischemic optic neuropathy include unilateral, acute and painless visual loss for hours to days. Hypertension, diabetes, and hypercholesterolemia are some of the well-known risk factors associated with ischemic optic neuropathy disease. Other factors include generalized hypoperfusion, sleep apnea, nocturnal hypotension, vasospasm, severe anemia and failure of autoregulation.

Technological advancements in ischemic optic neuropathy treatment and availability of alternative drugs are anticipated boost the demand for ischemic optic neuropathy treatments over the forecast period.

The global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market can be segmented on the basis of disease type, treatment type and end user.

On the basis of disease type, the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market can be segmented into:

Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Arteritic Nonarteritic Perioperative

Posterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Arteritic Nonarteritic Perioperative



On the basis of treatment type, the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market can be segmented into:

Medication Corticosteroids Anti-VEGF Immunosuppressants Biologics

Surgery

On the basis of end user, the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ophthalmology Centers

Others

The global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of recently approved intravitreal implants in the treatment of ophthalmology diseases is anticipated to propel the growth of the ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market over the forecast period. Leading pharmaceutical and drug manufacturing companies from developed countries are substantially investing in R&D, infrastructure and new technologies in ophthalmology therapeutics to capture a market share in the growing burden of eye diseases, which also boosts the growth of the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market. With growing awareness towards eye-related complications that lead to blindness, geriatric population and diabetic patients in developed countries, such as the U.S., Russia, and Poland, Germany and Japan are seen to have a proactive approach for treatment related to complications rather than reactive treatment, which also bolsters the growth of the market of ischemic optic neuropathy treatment.

Corticosteroid is the first choice of therapy for patients with ischemic optic neuropathy in prominent countries, such as the U.S., Germany, France, and Russia; however, a majority of patients have developed resistance to anti-VEGF, which leads to the adoption of alternative therapy in patients with ischemic optic neuropathy. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market in the long run.

However, medications such as intravitreal injections of anti-VEGF drugs and corticosteroids lead to an instant increase in intraocular pressure, which may lead to severe adverse effects such as conjunctival haemorrhage, eye pain, cataract, vitreous floaters, intraocular pressure increased and vitreous detachment. This may restrain the growth of the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market.

Some of the market players operating in the ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market include Allergan, Plc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffman – La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc. and Amgen, Inc.

On the basis of regional presence, the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market can segmented into five key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is a dominant region in the market and contributes a leading share to the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market in terms of revenue. The market in the region is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to the availability of developed medical infrastructure and treatment facilities in the region. Europe also contributes a moderate share and registered a healthy growth rate in the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market. The APEJ region has become a lucrative market for ischemic optic neuropathy treatment and is anticipated to register a significant share over the forecast period, due to the increase in research and development activities along with the growth in medical tourism in the region. Latin America and MEA are in the nascent stage in the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market and are expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period.