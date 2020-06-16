Global Horticulture Lighting Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Scope of the Report

Horticulture lighting support, increase, and enable the growth of plants by illuminating them with artificial light. This lighting supplement natural daylight and raise grow light levels to enhance photosynthesis and thereby improving the growth and quality of plants. This also replaces daylight with artificial light for ultimate climate control.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4313113

Market Overview

The Horticulture Lighting market is expected to record a CAGR of 22.7% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Effective spectral distribution of light is important for the growth of plants. Increasing awareness about the same is expected to propel the demand for the horticulture lights.

– Weather change is one of the significant causes augmenting the demand for horticulture lights to maintain a controlled agriculture environment. Horticulture lights help in maximizing crop yield and save energy with new lighting solutions. These qualities of horticulture lights and their rising awareness among farmers are likely to gain momentum for the market studied over the forecast period. Increase in the number of food-suppliers and farm start-ups are further expected to encourage the adoption of horticulture lights.

– The importance of LED lighting applications in the horticultural sector is growing with the rising trend of indoor and vertical farming applications. With controllable spectrum and illuminance, LED is widely used in cultivation for several kinds of crops such as tomatoes, herbs, greens, and cucumbers, among others. A South Korean agriculture cultivator, Farm8 has been using LED technology to help plants grow. With this technology, a plant can be grown in around 35 days, when compared to the time taken (i.e. 50 days) by a plant to grow outdoors.

– The growing population across the world is generating additional demand for food, which is difficult to be met only through conventional farming. However, advancements in horticulture lighting enable indoor agriculture to increase crop yield efficiently. Horticulture light acts as the primary light source in indoor farming, in the complete absence or partial of natural light. Companies such as Signify (Philips Lighting) established GrowWise, a city farm facility focusing on cultivating a variety of crops, such as strawberries, leafy vegetables, etc. The company has planned to utilize LED horticulture lights to increase crop production in its indoor farming facilities.

Key Market Trends

LEDs are Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The LED technology is gaining popularity in the horticultural sector, mainly due to NASA, which continues to conduct plant-growth experiments under LED lighting. It shows immense potential as horticultural lighting fixtures because of low energy consumption, cool operation and the capability to customize the spectral output to emit the specific wavelengths usable by plants.

– These lights are also more cost-efficient than other artificial light sources. LEDs do not burn out like traditional light bulbs but experience minimum lumen depreciation over time. Though light bulbs are liable to fail on average after one year, LEDs can be operated for more than 50,000 hours (depending on the type of application). The increased lifetime ensures high reliability.

– LEDs can emit light in an efficient way that produces much less heat than other lighting fixtures. In most of the indoor farming, heat is considered waste and is removed by an air conditioner or fan, but LEDs can reduce the energy consumption associated with the removal of excess heat by not producing it in the first place.

Europe is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– Europe accounted for a significant share in the horticulture lighting market and continues to grow with other European countries promoting plant factory and providing subsidies to spur the local demands. The European Union’s initiatives to encourage the adoption of LED technology are expected to create more opportunities for the providers of LED lights for the horticulture sector.

– Increasing awareness of benefits and rising demand for food owing to the rising population is expected to drive the adoption of vertical farms in the region. Researchers in the Netherlands are calculating the viability of vertical farming in urban areas. For instance, Staay Food Group built a vertical farm in the country that is using Philips GreenPower LED horticultural lighting.

– LED lighting providers in the region are also developing full range horticultural products and are broadening collaboration with different partners. For instance, in 2019, Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH launched the Duris S5 purple, which combines key wavelengths of red and blue into a single purple LED that can make horticulture applications more cost-effective.

Competitive Landscape

The Horticulture Lighting market is competitive, and many companies have entered the market to share the expanding opportunities when the demands in the general lighting are relatively weak. Companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new products, entering into partnerships, or by entering into strategic acquisitions.

– May 2019 – MaxLite launched PhotonMax Spot Light as the first in a range of high-performance LED grow lights to optimize crop production in greenhouses and other controlled horticulture applications. This LED light can match applications where a 1000W HID fixture is utilized, but in a smaller form factor that is aesthetically pleasing and durable.

– May 2018 – Osram acquired Fluence Bioengineering Inc. to support its strategy to become one of the leading providers of plant growth solutions. Fluence’s extensive knowledge of the horticulture market combined with Osram’s expertise in lighting technologies, sensors, and connectivity, is expected to help the company to expand its portfolio of horticultural systems.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH (OSRAM GmbH)

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

– Illumitex Inc.

– Heliospectra AB

– Hubbell Inc.

– Cree Inc.

– Signify Holding (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

– Lumileds Holding B.V.

– Gavita International B.V.

– LEDiL Oy

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/horticulture-lighting-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Population and Availability of Limited Agricultural Land

4.3.2 Government Initiatives to Support Adoption of LEDs in Horticulture

4.4 Market Challenges

4.4.1 High Cost of LED Grow Light Technologies

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Lighting Type

5.1.1 Toplighting

5.1.2 Interlighting

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 LED

5.2.2 HPS (High Pressure Sodium) Light

5.2.3 Other Lighting Technologies

5.3 By Application (Qualitative)

5.3.1 Vegetables and Fruits

5.3.2 Floriculture

5.3.3 City Farming

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH (OSRAM GmbH)

6.1.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.3 Illumitex Inc.

6.1.4 Heliospectra AB

6.1.5 Hubbell Inc.

6.1.6 Cree Inc.

6.1.7 Signify Holding (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

6.1.8 Lumileds Holding B.V.

6.1.9 Gavita International B.V.

6.1.10 LEDiL Oy

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4313113

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155