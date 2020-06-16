Global Holographic Display Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Holographic Display Market was valued at USD 1883.04 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13,975.9 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.4% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Pinholes Filter Photons for effective 3D holographic displays are an ongoing trend to improve the technology. Devices for creating holograms have been narrowed by cumbersome techniques, high computation requirements and poor image quality. Attempting to improve on existing holographic technologies, researchers led by Professor Park YongKeun at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, South Korea, developed a display consisting of a thin film of titanium filled with tiny holes that precisely correspond with each pixel in a liquid crystal display (LCD) panel. This approach will provide a new innovation in this market.

– The increasing investments in 3D technology is driving the market. Major technology giants such as Microsoft and Google have been instrumental in aiding the emergence of holographic devices. Various real holographic reconstruction application places objects where they belong in the real world, not near a display screen. Companies are focusing to project holographic 3D (H3D) into space using tailored micro displays for HMD and HUD applications.

– Advancements in screenless displays are increasing the scope of holographic displays, which drives the market. The shortfall of space on screen based displays provides an opportunity for the expansion of screenless displays. Visual image is a kind of screenless display, which acknowledges any type of image or thing with the help of the human eye. By using the elements like Helium Neon Laser, the Holographic Displays display the three dimensional (3D) images, where a 3D image will be estimated and appears to be floating in the air whenever the laser and object beams overlaps with each other. This display can provide accurate depth prompt and high-quality images.

– On the downside, the excessive cost of assembling holographic display devices are restraining the market growth. The process involves manufacturing and fabrication of new technologies, which might prove cost-intensive for smaller companies. Furthermore, the pricing might seem expensive for consumers across underdeveloped nations, limiting the market’s growth therein.

Scope of the Report

A holographic display is a genre of display that utilizes light diffraction to create a virtual three-dimensional image of an object. Holographic displays are distinguished from other forms of 3D imaging where a person do not require the aid of any special glasses or external equipment for a viewer to see the image and are widely being used in consumer electronics, commercial, aerospace & defense, etc.

Key Market Trends

Augmented Reality Holds the Significant Share in The Market

– With the vigorous development of VR, augmented reality (AR) is also gradually emerging. The future of VR/AR technology based on holographic display is predicted by analogy with the VR/AR based on binocular vision display and light field display.

– Binocular vision display technology has been used in various AR products such as Sony PlayStation VR, Oculus, etc. The AR devices based on binocular vision display are slightly different from VR devices. Users can see real scenes while watching the virtual images. The commonly used method to achieve this goal is designing an optical path to make the screen not coincide with the real-world view-window and it improve 3D effects, and increase resolution continuously.

– For instance, in 2018, a researcher Peng Sun proposed a double-convergence light Gerchberg–Saxton algorithm used in a holographic VR/AR display system. With this algorithm, reconstructed images with 180 cm zooming range and continuous depth cues can be obtained, which can grow the demand of holographic displays in this segment.

– Now a days, companies are actively using AR service to boost brand awareness and marketing impacts. This technique is being used by renowned brands to provide customers with a virtual representation of their products and enhance their purchase process through holographic display. Also for various Heritage Architectural Reconstruction, the services of AR is being assisited for providing an enriching experience to people, which will create more demand in the future for holographic display.

– In July 2019, a visual technology company HYPERVSN has built the world’s first 3D holographic display system. A lightweight, easy-to-install combination of hardware and software, the system brings ideas, concepts and products to fantastical, surprising life. HYPERVSN has been used to create a variety of experiences for companies and events including a Nike product launch in Seoul, an installation for Louis Vuitton at Selfridges and a Hennessy event at Roland Garros.

– Moreover, in Sep 2019, UK tech company has harnessed and cultivated to control the speed of light for its revolutionary Dynamic Holographic HUD Platform. Here automakers can create different cockpit environments, matching AR experiences to a specific model and to individual driver and passenger preferences.

Asia Pacific to Witness Largest Growth in The Market

– Asia-Pacific presents a very lucrative market for the holographic display market owing to the presence of developing economies as well as countries well advanced in the consumer electronics industries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea.

– Japan and China have been pioneers in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors. Aligning their supply and demand and keeping up with the latest technologies, the markets in these regions have witnessed significant growth.

– The increasing sales of consumer electronics, growing demand for innovations in digital signage in retail, media and advertising and rising demand for head-up holographic displays in the automotive segment have contributed to the growth of the Chinese holographic display market.

– In commercial segment, this market is also growing effectively. Moove Media Singapore introduced its first-ever holographic display at Dhoby Ghaut Station on the North East Line for the launch of Skechers DLT-A. The holographic display, a three-dimensional shoe is Skechers Singapore’s new footwear collection.

– While the market in India is at a very nascent stage, however with a developing economy buoyed by a retail sector, increasing advertising expenditures, improving public and private infrastructure in India, the demand for holographic displays is expected to grow over the forecast period.

– Further, the expansion of consumer electronics manufacturing capacities, especially in the South Central region of China, coupled with rising exports to neighboring countries in Southeast Asia and declining average selling prices of various display technologies such as 4K,LCD, LED and OLED is projected to increase the adoption of holographic display devices in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The holographic display market is highly fragmented due to a large number of players in the market due to low entry barriers. The major market players are focusing on technological advancements and the players are adopting different strategies namely acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, by which only top players are gaining the market share. Some Key players in the market are Konica Minolta Inc., Eon Reality, Holoxica Limited, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– Apr 2019 – A Korean research team developed its latest ultrathin display, which could turn smartphones into mobile 3D hologram projectors. The system’s key component is a thin film of titanium filled with tiny holes that precisely correspond with each pixel in a LCD panel. Acting like a ‘photon sieve’, each pinhole diffracts light emerging from them widely, resulting in a high definition 3D image observable from a wide angle.

– Jan 2019 – Researchers from Duke University have developed a new approach to multicolor holography that could be used to make 3D color displays for augmented reality glasses, smartphones or heads-up displays without any bulky optical components. The waveguide structures created using the new approach could offer easy integration and a form factor small enough for augmented reality and other displays.

Companies Mentioned:

– Konica Minolta Inc.

– Eon Reality

– Holoxica Limited

– Provision Holding Inc.

– Realfiction

– AV Concepts

– Shenzhen Smx Display

– Zebra Imaging, Inc

– DigiLens

– Holoxica Ltd

