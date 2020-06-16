Global Frp Grating Market Outlook, Opportunity And Demand Analysis, Forecast 2020-2027 | STRONGWELL CORPORATION, Techno-Composites Domine GmbH, Gebrüder Meiser GmbH, Bedford Reinforced Plastics

Global Frp Grating Market report identifies the consumers’ needs and wants to deliver it more sincerely, effectively and efficiently than the competition. Easy to understand research method and employment of excellent tools and techniques make this market research report exceptional. The study takes into account drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Clients get fluency with a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while using this global frp grating market report for the business growth.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global FRP Grating Market
A grating is any regularly spaced set of significantly similar, parallel, elongated components. The gratings usually consist of a single set of elongated components, but may consist of two groups, in which the second set is generally perpendicular to the first set. When both sets are perpendicular, this is also known as a grid or a mesh. Fiberglass reinforced plastic grating is a composite material produced by the combination of a resin and fiberglass matrix. FRP grinding does not corrode like steel grinding and is therefore used in corrosive environments to reduce maintenance costs. They have high load-bearing capacity, easy to install and maintain, suitable for ventilation and durable in the harshest environment.
Low life cycle cost, high durability, high strength, fatigue resistance, high production cost and low maintenance cost are some of the major factors which is expected to drive FRP grating market growth in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Disposal and recyclability costs of FRP grating is one of the major challenges in the growth of FRP grating market.
FRP grating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growth of FRP grating market is attributed to the growing demand for high-performance and non-corrosive grating from various industries.
Competitive Landscape and FRP Grating Market Share Analysis
The major players covered in the FRP grating market report are STRONGWELL CORPORATION, Techno-Composites Domine GmbH, Gebrüder Meiser GmbH, Bedford Reinforced Plastics, AGC MATEX CO., LTD, Liberty Pultrusions, AIMS INTERNATIONAL, McNICHOLS CO., INC., Lionweld Kennedy Flooring Ltd, Dan.com, LOCKERGROUP, Eurograte: fiberglass gratings and FRP fencing, FERROTECH INTERNATIONAL FZE, Suzhou Grating Co., Ltd., Arham, SEASAFE, INC., JiangYin RunLin Molding New Materials Co.,Ltd and Exel Group World Wide among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
FRP Grating Market Country Level Analysis
FRP Grating Market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, process, resin type, application and end-use industry as referenced above.
The countries covered in FRP grating market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific is the largest market for FRP grating. FRP markets in China, India and Japan are expected to see high growth in the near future due to the growing industrial sector in these countries.
Global FRP Grating Market Scope and Market Size
FRP grating market is segmented on the basis of process, resin type, application and end-use industry. The growth of individual segments is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the extensive market.
On the basis of process, FRP grating market is segmented into molded FRP grating and pultruded FRP grating. In the coming years, the pultruded grating segment is expected to see higher growth owing to corrosion resistance, strong stability and superior durability of the powder-coated grating.
On the basis of resin type, FRP grating market is segmented into polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, phenolic resin, epoxy resin and polyurethane resin. FRP grating market is further segmented on the basis of polyester resin into orthophthalic polyester resin and isophthalic polyester resin.
The product performance of FRP grating can be enhanced by the use of resins or fiberglass. FRP grating is used with various resins to exhibit different properties and improve the performance of the material. Polyester is a pigment that is commonly used with FRP grinding for the manufacturing of lightweight and high intensity processing.
