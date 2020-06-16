Global Alpha Olefins Market Key Drivers & On-Going Trends 2019-2026 | Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Market Definition: Global Alpha Olefins Market

Alpha olefins are the organic compounds which are produced by the oligomerization of ethylene. The oligomerization process consists of products with even-numbered carbon chains, usually ranging from C4 to C30+. The major applications of these compounds are comonomer for polyolefin production, synthetic lubricant production, as surfactant in detergent production and crude oil refining.

Market Analysis: Global Alpha Olefins Market

Global alpha olefins market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 12.01 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is growing demand for polyethylene.

Market Drivers:

The demand of Pao-Based synthetic lubricants can drive the market growth in the forecast period

Growth of end-use Industries is another factor uplifting the market growth

Increasing demand for Pao-Based Synthetic Lubricants is also likely to boost the demand of antiscalants

Rising crude oil refining across the globe; this factor will also boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuations in the prices of ethylene acts as restraint for the growth of this market

Stringent environmental regulations is another factor restricting this market growth

Presence of alternatives in the market including tungsten disulphide along with the advancement in the nanoparticle-based lubricants will also restrict the market growth

Inquire Regarding This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-alpha-olefins-market

Competitive Analysis:

Global alpha olefins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of alpha olefins market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global alpha olefins market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Qatar Chemical Company Ltd, Sasol, Evonik Industries AG, Dow, Royal Dutch Shell, SABIC, Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd., Petro Rabigh, National Petrochemical Company, Jam Petrochemical Company, TPC Group among others.

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-alpha-olefins-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Shell announced the production of the fourth alpha olefins (AO) unit at its Geismar, Louisiana, USA chemical manufacturing site. The expansion will bring total AO production at Geismar to more than 1.3 million tonnes per annum. It will help the company to meet the increasing demand of alpha olefins in the market

In August 2019, ExxonMobil has planned to expand their Vistamaxx production in their Texas facility and will enter into the linear Alpha olefins market. This expansion will allow ExxonMobil to enter into the linear alpha olefins market which are used in the production of detergents and synthetic lubricants. With this expansion, the company will be able to meet the growing demand of customers across the globe

Research Methodology: Global Alpha Olefins Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]