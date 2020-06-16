Global 3D Radar Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global 3D Radar Market was valued at USD 926.19 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2586.42 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 18.69%, during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Trends in miniaturization of 3D radars are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4313145

– Further, according to the International Air Transport Association, of the 316 accidents that occurred during 2014-2018, 31% may have been prevented by improving the regulatory oversight of the operator’s state. Air traffic management (ATM) becomes of critical importance for maintaining safe and collision-free operation and for smooth operations 3D radar is the long-term solution, thus fueling the growth of the use of 3D radar systems.

– Moreover, the spending in the military warfare systems is expected to complement the market opportunity for the 3D radar systems, supporting infrastructure for detecting small flying or trespassing objects.

– However, high installation cost and skilled expertise are required for operating and maintaining the system are some factors that might hinder the growth of 3D radar market.

Scope of the Report

3D radar provides for radar coverage in three dimensions with elevation information with range and azimuth. The 3D radar market has been segmented based on the platform, range, band and geography.

Key Market Trends

Airborne 3D Radar is Expected to Witness Highest growth

– 3D radar systems are also extensively used in small unmanned aircraft systems (UASs). Those aircraft are widely used for surveillance operations and advanced military surveys. The demand is further augmented, owing to the additional capabilities of the technology, as it enabled surface target detection.

– Increasing research and development budget for unmanned aerial vehicles is one of the prominent drivers that accelerate the growth of the airborne 3D Radar market. According to the Teal Group Corporation study findings, the R&D UAV budget globally (excluding the USA) is projected to amount to about USD 1550 million in 2023 while in 2018, it was USD 910 million only. Such focused research and development for UAVs are expected in the market for the 3D radar system as well.

– For instance, in September 2019, Observation Without Limits (OWL) announced the GroundAware GA3360 surveillance sensor system. It is a mid-range 3d radar that enabled enable simultaneous detection, tracking classification and response to threats on the ground and in low-altitude airspace caused, including humans, animals, ground vehicles, aircraft, and Class 1 drones. Thus, such new product launches are expected to boost the market demand for 3d radar system.

– Moreover, in December 2018, The Lithuanian Defense Ministry said that two 3D radars started conducting air surveillance tasks from control posts in Southern and Western Lithuania and are expected to reach full operational capacity by end of 2019 and is expected to drive the airborne 3D radar market.

Asia- Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the increase in sea-crimes and the adoption of marine transport of goods in the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea. The benefits associated with 3D radar such as to be able to work in adverse conditions like rain, fog, and dust and is able to cover long-range as well as close distance is further boosting the market growth in the region.

– Further, border tensions among the neighboring nations in the region are expected to further boost the would further boost the market growth. Moreover, increasing the defense budget among the various countries such as India and China has led to an increase in research and development in 3D radar technologies by different vendors. These vendors are trying to expand their geographical presence by enhancing their product portfolio according to country requirements.

– For instance, in March 2019, Tata Power SED signed a deal with the Ministry of Defence (India) to supply 23 ship-borne 3D air surveillance radars to the Indian Navy over the next 10 years. The contract has been executed by Tata Power SED as the prime contractor with foreign OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) partner Indra Sistemas, Spain. These factors are expected to drive the market for 3D radar market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

The 3D radar market is highly competitive in nature, owing to the presence of many global players. The manufacturers are making efforts to develop specialized airborne 3D radar for airborne applications that enables easy data collection of fast-changing terrains such as snow slopes and active volcanoes. Major players in the 3D radar market include Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Airbus Defense and Space (US), etc. These companies have an excellent geographic reach and distribution channels. Some of the recent developments are:

– September 2019 – Saab’s Giraffe 1X Radar has been installed on Supacat Jackal Vehicle for military applications. The Giraffe 1X is a lightweight 3D radar for ground-based air defense role as well as for civil applications such as airports and site protection as well as naval applications for all types of vessels. It is designed for flexibility of integration, with the option for both mounted and dismounted applications.

– September 2019- Echodyne Corporation announced that it received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for widespread deployment of its EchoGuard radar and has completed the delivery of the first 100 EchoGuard radars to the US and other overseas armies.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Northrop Grumman Corporation

– Raytheon Company

– Thales Group

– BAE Systems PLC

– Airbus Defense and Space

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Elta Systems Ltd. (Israel Aerospace Industries)

– SAAB Group

– Aselsan AS

– Rheinmetall AG

– Leonardo SpA

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/3d-radar-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Use of 3D Radar in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Deployment Cost

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Platform

5.1.1 Airborne

5.1.2 Ground

5.1.3 Naval

5.2 By Range Type

5.2.1 Long Range

5.2.2 Medium and Short Range

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.1.2 Raytheon Company

6.1.3 Thales Group

6.1.4 BAE Systems PLC

6.1.5 Airbus Defense and Space

6.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.7 Elta Systems Ltd. (Israel Aerospace Industries)

6.1.8 SAAB Group

6.1.9 Aselsan AS

6.1.10 Rheinmetall AG

6.1.11 Leonardo SpA

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4313145

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155