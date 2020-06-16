Europe Electric Bus Charging Station Market Analysis 2020, Global Industry Trends, Size, Impact of COVID-19 till 2025

Rise in uptake of electric buses in public fleet of Europe is acting as a major driver. The European electric bus charging station market stood at $221.2 million in 2018. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

Growing at a 17.8% CAGR during the forecast period, the European electric bus charging station market is estimated to generate a revenue of $697.7 million by 2025. The inclusion of electric buses in the public fleet, implementation of government schemes and regulations favoring their usage, as well as the increasing investments in building electric bus charging infrastructure are driving the market growth.

Enormous inflows of investment for developing the charging station infrastructure are being witnessed by the European electric bus charging station market. Electric buses are being increasingly adopted in many countries as they have become affordable due to the implementation of different subsidy schemes.

For instance, in 2018, the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety of Germany created an $82.7 million fund to encourage public transport operators to invest in electric and plug-in electric buses.

The categories of the European electric bus charging station market, based on power, are less than 50 kW, 50–150 kW, 151–450 kW, and more than 450 kW. In terms of volume, during the historical period, the less than 50 kW category dominated the market.

However, the fastest growing category during the forecast period is expected to be the more than 450 kW category, due to the increasing requirement for faster charging of electric buses.

In the region, the government sector employs buses for transit services, military, and other purposes. Therefore, the European electric bus charging station market is highly reliant on government support.

Countries across the region are highly motivated to include more electric buses in their transportation systems. For instance, the Netherlands’ national plan, named Green Deal, plans to electrify the entire public transport fleet of more than 5,000 buses by 2025.

The European electric bus charging station market, during the historical period, was dominated by the U.K., which, in 2018, held a 20.0% market share in terms of volume. The increasing government support in the form of financial and non-financial incentives would aid in the faster adoption of these vehicles, which is expected to make the U.K.

Some of the prominent players in the European electric bus charging station market are Bombardier Inc., Schunk Carbon Technology, Ekoenergetyka-Polska Sp. z o.o., Heliox BV, Powerdale NV, and JEMA Energy SA.