Europe Automotive Semiconductor Market 2020 Set To Grow According To Forecasts-NVidia Corporation,Intel Corporation,NXP Semiconductors N.V.

The surging demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to fuel the Europe automotive semiconductor market growth. The automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing and developing autonomous cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward smart and fully-autonomous cars, semiconductors are expected to become an integral part of the innovations in the automotive industry in the coming years. Attributing to these parameters, both the industry players i.e. automotive and semiconductor industry are constantly focusing on improving technologies, negotiating prices of raw materials and the finally integrating the cars with robust technologies.

Top Key Players: NVidia Corporation,Intel Corporation,NXP Semiconductors N.V.,Infineon Technologies AG,Rohm Semiconductor,Texas Instruments Inc.,Renesas Electronics Corporation,Robert Bosch Gmbh,ON Semiconductor Corporation,STMicroelectronics N.V.

Germany is anticipated to leads the automotive semiconductor market across the European region through the forecast period. Germany is the largest contributor in the automotive market share of the region. A growing automotive electronics and rapid inclination of automotive manufacturers for including electronics integrations due to the emergence of autonomous driving and advanced driver assist systems has resulted in the higher demands for the automotive semiconductor. Germany has over 40 semiconductor fabs that are run by various companies that include NXP, Infineon, the Fraunhofer Institute research organization, and Osram/Siemens.

EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Components

Optical Devices

Sensors & Actuators LED Image Sensor Position Sensor Temperature Sensor Pressure Sensor Others

Memory DRAM Flash

Microcontrollers

Analog ICs

Logic and Discrete Power Devices

By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Body Electronics

Infotainment

Powertrain

Safety Systems

Passenger Cars

Lightweight Commercial Vehicle

Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle

