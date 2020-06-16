Demand for Digital Dentistry to Increase Substantially from Key End-use Industry Sectors

Dentists with decades of experience can look back at the technological advancements in dentistry and state that the dental profession has experienced a considerable technological growth. Digital Dentistry can be defined as any device or dental technology that incorporates computer-controlled or digital components in contrast to electrical or mechanical components. There are many areas of digital dentistry available like CAD/CAM (both laboratory and clinician controlled), computer aided implant dentistry (including fabrication and design of surgical guides), lasers, intraoral and extraoral photography and many more. Many other areas of digital dentistry are being researched. It is an exciting time for the Digital Dentistry Market as more technologies are being introduced which help in making dentistry easier, faster and better.

Adoption and Integration of Digital Dentistry

It took about two years for air rotor hand pieces to gain a widespread adoption and about five years for the adoption of PFM crowns. Digital Dentistry in comparison with other industries, is extremely small in terms of the revenue generated and potential market growth. Some of the technological advances are slow to be integrated in digital dentistry due to the relatively small financial input and global interest that is required for more efficient and improved digital dentistry. However, even though there are better technologies being used in the industry presently, digital dentistry is at the forefront of technology available within the industry and the number of dentists adopting these technological advancements are growing.

The Digital Dentistry Market is highly competitive. It is competitive due to factors like product features, reliability, customer service, price, brand name recognition, distribution network. As product cycles are shortening, vendors are looking to develop, obtain regulatory approval and sell new Digital dentistry products in a timely manner.

Drivers and Restraints for Digital Dentistry Market

The Digital Dentistry market is driven by factors like achievement of higher capability for efficient care delivered by various dentists across the globe. Increasing demand for better dentistry and better aesthetic outcomes is a significant market trend. As disposable income is increasing in the developed and developing economies, patients are willing to invest in their teeth. However, the cost associated with digital dentistry is a restraining factor in the global Digital Dentistry market.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for Digital Dentistry is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific, and Middle-East & Africa. North America and Europe are close competitors in the Digital Dentistry market, owing to the increasing number of dental practices and hospitals, technological advancements, growing geriatric population and the presence of key market players already present in this region. Japan, Asia Pacific and Middle-East & Africa are expected to grow considerably with a higher growth rate as the population is rapidly increasing, growth spurge in dental practices, and growing awareness amongst the population regarding oral health.

Competition Outlook

Some of the key players in the Global Digital Dentistry Market are Sirona, Apteryx, Dentsply, Ratos/Vidar, 3M ESPE, KaVo, Planmeca Group, Biolase Technology, AstraZeneca Group, Cadblue, Danaher, Implant Sciences Corporation, DOT GmBH, Dexis, Raymor, Rofin, Zimmer, Henry Schein, Mack Molding, Dental Technology Consultants.