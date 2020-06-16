COVID-19 Impact on Facility Management Market Growth, Size, Trend, & Demand in Saudi Arabia

Facility management is required in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. The commercial sector made the most use of different facility management services in the past, which is due to the rising awareness among end users for optimizing expenditure on commercial building management. The two types of facility management services are soft and hard. Between these two, hard facility management services were more in demand in Saudi Arabia in 2018 as these services are technical in nature and are considered expensive.

The construction industry in Saudi Arabia has been registering considerable growth, owing to the upcoming and ongoing infrastructural development projects. The country has approximately $1.0 trillion worth of planned under construction projects. In addition to this, the construction industry in Saudi Arabia generated a revenue of $32.6 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of $43.5 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 5% during 2019–2024. Moreover, under Vison 2030, the country is increasingly investing in technological infrastructural development for economic diversification, which is further projected to result in the growth of the construction industry in the country.

This is further resulting in the rising need for facility management in Saudi Arabia is also growing rapidly. Facility management comprises a wide range of services and disciplines in order to ensure the comfort, efficiency, functionality, and safety of a built environment, including infrastructure & real estate and grounds & buildings. As per a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2018, the Saudi Arabia facility management market reached a value of $29,563.2 million and is expected to generate a revenue of $51,616.2 million by 2024, registering a growth of 9.7% during the forecast period (2019–2024).

A number of services come under facility management, including environmental management, property, support, cleaning, catering, and security. Property services, such as mechanical & electrical maintenance and heating, ventilation, & air conditioning maintenance services, were the most in demand in the past. This is because property services provide various benefits including better tenant retention and ensuring short vacancy cycles. Apart from this, requirement for cleaning and security are also among some of the most preferred services in the country. All these services can be offered in-house or can be outsourced.

Between these two, in-house services were preferred more in 2018 in the country, which is ascribed to the high adoption rate, long-standing presence, and comparatively low cost of in-house mode. Other than this, the demand for outsourced mode is projected to increase in the country in the coming years, owing to the lack of in-house expertise and rising need for focusing on core competencies. Outsourcing offers a number of advantages considering the areas it can cover, including cost of leased spaces, technical maintenance, energy consumption, and lifetime of plants and equipment. Attributed to this, the Saudi Arabia facility management market is expected to grow significantly in the near future.

