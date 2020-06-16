COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global Laboratory Filtration Market. Insights on Strategies of Key Players

The food & beverages industry is expected to grow at a considerable pace in the years to come, which is because of the changing consumer preferences, strong economic growth in emerging economies, and rapid urbanization. In addition to this, fast food and processed food items are becoming increasingly popular across the globe. The industry deals with the sensitive production processes and therefore needs to take utmost care when it comes to the safety of food. In order to ensure that different food and beverage items are free from contaminants and fit for consumptions, the industry makes extensive use of different laboratory filtration products.

Different types of filtration products and filtration technologies are used on the basis of objectives and conditions of an analytical procedure or experiment. Attributed to this, the global laboratory filtration market is predicted to attain $3.5 billion by 2023, increasing from $2.3 billion in 2017, progressing at a 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). Types of laboratory filtration products are filtration accessories, filtration media, and filtration assemblies. Out of these, the demand for laboratory filtration media was the highest in the past. Different type of filtration media are syringeless filters, membrane filters, capsule filters, filter papers, syringe filters, and filtration microplates.

This being said, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing laboratory filtration market in the years to come. This as owing to the rising production of pharmaceutical products, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing incidence of chronic diseases. Japan has been the primary consumer of laboratory filtration products within the domain, particularly because of the surging production of pharmaceutical products in the country.

Global Laboratory Filtration Market Key Players:

1- General Electric Company

2- Cantel Medical Corporation

3- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

4- Danaher Corporation

5- 3M Company

6- Sartorius AG

7- MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG.