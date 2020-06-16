Covid-19 Analysis on Bike Sharing Market: 2020 Size, Latest Innovations and Industry Outlook 2025

According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the global bike sharing market share was valued at $2.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to surpass $5.0 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2019–2025).

Historically, dock-less systems dominated the bike sharing market, globally. This is majorly due to the fact that users find dock-less bike sharing more attractive because of its parking flexibility and better cost-effectiveness over station-based systems.

The growing number of partnerships between mobility as a service (MaaS) providers and bike sharing companies is the key trend in the global bike sharing market. The partnerships are aimed at increasing the shared bike ridership by providing integrated solutions to the users. Through the integrated solutions, commuters can access various efficient modes of transport in one trip. Additionally, daily users of public mobility services are now able to reduce their dependency on costlier modes of transport for first and last-mile traveling.

Geographically, Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is mainly due to the surging number of bike sharing schemes in various countries across the region. Additionally, the number of e-bikes, which are highly preferred in the region, is growing at a rapid rate, which, in turn, would further support the prosperity of the bike sharing market of the region, during the forecast period.

The bike sharing market is consolidated in nature, with the major players being Ofo Inc., Beijing Mobike Technology Co. Ltd. (Meituan Bike), and Neutron Holdings Inc. (Lime), and Smoove SAS (Velib).

Some of the other important players operating in the bike sharing market are Uber Technologies Inc. (Jump),Lyft Inc. (Citi Bike), Youon Technology Co. Ltd. (Hellobike), Bycyshare Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Mobycy), Clear Channel International Ltd. (ECOBICI), SG Bike Pte. Ltd., Donkey Republic ApS, Yulu Bikes Pvt. Ltd., Bixi Montreal, Tembici (Bike Sampa) and BSM SA (Bicing).