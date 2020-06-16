BOPP Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2020-2026| Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH, SRF Limited, Chemosvit A.S., Tempo Group, Taghleef Industries, Vibac Group S.p.A

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global BOPP Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the BOPP market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The BOPP Market report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Global BOPP Market report section gives special attention to the manufacturers in different regions that are expected to show a considerable expansion in their market share. Additionally, it underlines all the current and future trends that are being adopted by these manufacturers to boost their current market shares. This BOPP Market report Understanding the various strategies being carried out by various manufacturers will help reader make right business decisions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global BOPP Market Research Report: Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH, SRF Limited, Chemosvit A.S., Tempo Group, Taghleef Industries, Vibac Group S.p.A., Treofan Group, Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd., Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC, Poligal S.A., Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd., Manucor S.p.A., Oben Holding Group, Innovia Films, Xpro India Limited, Uflex Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., BIOFILM, Cosmos Films Ltd., Dunmore Corporation, Polyplex Corporation Limited, Vitopel S.A.

Global BOPP Market Segmentation by Product: Ordinary Type, Heat Sealing Type, Two-Way Stretch Type, Other

Global BOPP Market Segmentation by Application: Food Packaging, Cigarette Packaging, Cosmetics, Other

The BOPP market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the BOPP market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the BOPP market.

In this chapter of the BOPP Market report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the BOPP Market report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the BOPP Market report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the BOPP market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in BOPP industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global BOPP market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global BOPP market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global BOPP market?

Table od Content

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on BOPP Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: BOPP Market Trends

2 Global BOPP Quarterly Market Size Analysis

2.1 BOPP Business Impact Assessment – COVID-19

2.1.1 Global BOPP Market Size, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global BOPP Price, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.2 Global BOPP Quarterly Market Size 2020-2021

2.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

2.3.1 Drivers

2.3.2 Restraints

2.3.3 Opportunities

2.3.4 Challenges

3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

3.1 Global BOPP Quarterly Market Size by Manufacturers, 2019 VS 2020

3.2 Global BOPP Factory Price by Manufacturers

3.3 Location of Key Manufacturers BOPP Manufacturing Factories and Area Served

3.4 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into BOPP Market

3.5 Key Manufacturers BOPP Product Offered

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Impact of Covid-19 on BOPP Segments, By Type

4.1 Introduction

1.4.1 Ordinary Type

1.4.2 Heat Sealing Type

1.4.3 Two-Way Stretch Type

1.4.4 Other

4.2 By Type, Global BOPP Market Size, 2019-2021

4.2.1 By Type, Global BOPP Market Size by Type, 2020-2021

4.2.2 By Type, Global BOPP Price, 2020-2021

5 Impact of Covid-19 on BOPP Segments, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.5.1 Food Packaging

5.5.2 Cigarette Packaging

5.5.3 Cosmetics

5.5.4 Other

5.2 By Application, Global BOPP Market Size, 2019-2021

5.2.1 By Application, Global BOPP Market Size by Application, 2019-2021

5.2.2 By Application, Global BOPP Price, 2020-2021

6 Geographic Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of US

6.2.2 US

6.2.3 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Europe

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 UK

6.3.5 Italy

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 ASEAN

6.5 Rest of World

6.5.1 Latin America

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH

7.1.1 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH Business Overview

7.1.2 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH BOPP Product Introduction

7.1.4 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 SRF Limited

7.2.1 SRF Limited Business Overview

7.2.2 SRF Limited BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 SRF Limited BOPP Product Introduction

7.2.4 SRF Limited Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 Chemosvit A.S.

7.3.1 Chemosvit A.S. Business Overview

7.3.2 Chemosvit A.S. BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 Chemosvit A.S. BOPP Product Introduction

7.3.4 Chemosvit A.S. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 Tempo Group

7.4.1 Tempo Group Business Overview

7.4.2 Tempo Group BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 Tempo Group BOPP Product Introduction

7.4.4 Tempo Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 Taghleef Industries

7.5.1 Taghleef Industries Business Overview

7.5.2 Taghleef Industries BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 Taghleef Industries BOPP Product Introduction

7.5.4 Taghleef Industries Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.6 Vibac Group S.p.A.

7.6.1 Vibac Group S.p.A. Business Overview

7.6.2 Vibac Group S.p.A. BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.6.3 Vibac Group S.p.A. BOPP Product Introduction

7.6.4 Vibac Group S.p.A. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.7 Treofan Group

7.7.1 Treofan Group Business Overview

7.7.2 Treofan Group BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.7.3 Treofan Group BOPP Product Introduction

7.7.4 Treofan Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.8 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd.

7.8.1 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd. Business Overview

7.8.2 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd. BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.8.3 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd. BOPP Product Introduction

7.8.4 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.9 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC

7.9.1 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC Business Overview

7.9.2 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.9.3 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC BOPP Product Introduction

7.9.4 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.10 Poligal S.A.

7.10.1 Poligal S.A. Business Overview

7.10.2 Poligal S.A. BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.10.3 Poligal S.A. BOPP Product Introduction

7.10.4 Poligal S.A. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.11 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd. Business Overview

7.11.2 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd. BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.11.3 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd. BOPP Product Introduction

7.11.4 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.12 Manucor S.p.A.

7.12.1 Manucor S.p.A. Business Overview

7.12.2 Manucor S.p.A. BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.12.3 Manucor S.p.A. BOPP Product Introduction

7.12.4 Manucor S.p.A. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.13 Oben Holding Group

7.13.1 Oben Holding Group Business Overview

7.13.2 Oben Holding Group BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.13.3 Oben Holding Group BOPP Product Introduction

7.13.4 Oben Holding Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.14 Innovia Films

7.14.1 Innovia Films Business Overview

7.14.2 Innovia Films BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.14.3 Innovia Films BOPP Product Introduction

7.14.4 Innovia Films Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.15 Xpro India Limited

7.15.1 Xpro India Limited Business Overview

7.15.2 Xpro India Limited BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.15.3 Xpro India Limited BOPP Product Introduction

7.15.4 Xpro India Limited Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.16 Uflex Ltd.

7.16.1 Uflex Ltd. Business Overview

7.16.2 Uflex Ltd. BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.16.3 Uflex Ltd. BOPP Product Introduction

7.16.4 Uflex Ltd. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.17 Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

7.17.1 Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Business Overview

7.17.2 Jindal Poly Films Ltd. BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.17.3 Jindal Poly Films Ltd. BOPP Product Introduction

7.17.4 Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.18 BIOFILM

7.18.1 BIOFILM Business Overview

7.18.2 BIOFILM BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.18.3 BIOFILM BOPP Product Introduction

7.18.4 BIOFILM Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.19 Cosmos Films Ltd.

7.19.1 Cosmos Films Ltd. Business Overview

7.19.2 Cosmos Films Ltd. BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.19.3 Cosmos Films Ltd. BOPP Product Introduction

7.19.4 Cosmos Films Ltd. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.20 Dunmore Corporation

7.20.1 Dunmore Corporation Business Overview

7.20.2 Dunmore Corporation BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.20.3 Dunmore Corporation BOPP Product Introduction

7.20.4 Dunmore Corporation Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.21 Polyplex Corporation Limited

7.21.1 Polyplex Corporation Limited Business Overview

7.21.2 Polyplex Corporation Limited BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.21.3 Polyplex Corporation Limited BOPP Product Introduction

7.21.4 Polyplex Corporation Limited Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.22 Vitopel S.A.

7.22.1 Vitopel S.A. Business Overview

7.22.2 Vitopel S.A. BOPP Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.22.3 Vitopel S.A. BOPP Product Introduction

7.22.4 Vitopel S.A. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

8 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 BOPP Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.1 BOPP Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.2 Covid-19 Impact on BOPP Supply Chain

8.2 Distribution Channels Analysis

8.2.1 BOPP Distribution Channels

8.2.2 Covid-19 Impact on BOPP Distribution Channels

8.2.3 BOPP Distributors

8.3 BOPP Customers

9 Key Findings

10 Appendix

10.1 About Us

10.2 Disclaimer

