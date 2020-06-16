Biological Pest Control Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

The Global Biological Pest Control Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 27.6 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.7% in the given forecast period.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Biological Pest Control Market Size By Application (Vegetables, Turf and Gardening, Crop, Fruit, Other, Building), By Type (Predatory Mites, Insects, Nematodes, Other), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

Pest control is used for killing, or repelling attacks of pests such as insects, rodents, and bed bugs. These pests not only damage the crops but also affect the human life through various diseases. Biological control is the use of living organisms to maintain pest populations below damaging levels. Biological control or biocontrol is a method of controlling pests such as insects, mites, weeds and plant diseases using other organisms. It relies on predation, parasitism, herbivory, or other natural mechanisms, but typically also involves an active human management role. It can be an important component of integrated pest management (IPM) programs.

Climate change across the globe is also a significant factor for upsurge in demand for pest control products and services because climate change attributes to rise in temperature, whereas high temperature is ideal condition for increase in pest population. However, increase in concerns regarding the levels of toxicity in pesticides and the resultant health issues that arise due to the over use of toxic pesticides hamper the pest control market growth to a certain extent. Consumers, especially in the agricultural sector and food industry, are focused toward opting for pesticides with low toxic levels, owing to their associated adverse effects on health.

The global Biological Pest Control market is segregated on the basis of Application as Vegetables, Turf and Gardening, Crop, Fruit, Other, Building, and Others. Based on Type the global Biological Pest Control market is segmented in Predatory Mites, Insects, Nematodes, and Other.

The global Biological Pest Control market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Biological Pest Control market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Koppert, Biobest Group, Arbico, Applied Bio-nomics, ENTOCARE, BioBee, Anatis Bioprotection, Rentokil, Beneficial insectary, Biohelp, and others are among the major players in the global Biological Pest Control market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Biological Pest Control Market has been segmented as below:

Biological Pest Control Market, By Application

Vegetables

Turf and Gardening

Crop

Fruit

Other

Building

Others

Biological Pest Control Market, By Type

Predatory Mites

Insects

Nematodes

Other

Biological Pest Control Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Biological Pest Control Market, By Company

Koppert

Biobest Group

Arbico

Applied Bio-nomics

ENTOCARE

BioBee

Anatis Bioprotection

Rentokil

Beneficial insectary

Biohelp

The report covers:

Global Biological Pest Control market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Biological Pest Control market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Biological Pest Control market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Biological Pest Control market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Biological Pest Control market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Koppert, Biobest Group, Arbico, Applied Bio-nomics, ENTOCARE, BioBee, Anatis Bioprotection, Rentokil, Beneficial insectary, Biohelp, and others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis Biological Pest Control Market, By Application Biological Pest Control Market, By Type Biological Pest Control Market, By Geography Competitive Insights

8.1 Key Insights

8.2 Company Market Share Analysis

8.3 Strategic Outlook

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.3.2 New Product Development

8.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

8.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

8.3.5 Others Company Profiles

9.1 Koppert

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.1.3 Financial Overview

9.1.4 Recent Developments

9.2 Biobest Group

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.2.3 Financial Overview

9.2.4 Recent Developments

9.3 Arbico

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.3.3 Financial Overview

9.3.4 Recent Developments

9.4 Applied Bio-nomics

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.4.3 Financial Overview

9.4.4 Recent Developments

9.5 ENTOCARE

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.5.3 Financial Overview

9.5.4 Recent Developments

9.6 BioBee

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.6.3 Financial Overview

9.6.4 Recent Developments

9.7 Anatis Bioprotection

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.7.3 Financial Overview

9.7.4 Recent Developments

9.8 Rentokil

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.8.3 Financial Overview

9.8.4 Recent Developments

9.9 Beneficial insectary

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.9.3 Financial Overview

9.9.4 Recent Developments

9.10 Biohelp

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.10.3 Financial Overview

9.10.4 Recent Developments

