Banded V Belts Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

A Banded V Belt is essentially two or more V-belts & it’s linked by a common backing. This common band aligns the belt quite perfectly within the clusters and it makes the belt far stronger. It even increases the V-belt’s durability because of uniform tension, increased rigidity and even improved alignment. It can eliminate whip, belt twist & even belt turnover. It’s ideal for the drives where culpability load is present.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Banded V Belts Market Size by Application (Oil Field, Power Station, Other), By Type (2 Bands, 3 Bands, 4 Bands, Other), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

The major advantage of Banded v belts is that the belts are built to move as a single unit on a pulley, where as a multiple belt set up is likely to have slight tension differences amongst them, leading to loss of torque. Because of their banded construction, these belts tend to prevent rollover and reduce vibration tendencies. The products are utilized for industrial as well as agricultural purposes. Their increased durability is crucial in heavy duty applications where extreme shock loads along with inconsistent load tension are common reasons of failure.

The global Banded V Belts market is segregated on the basis of Application as Oil Field, Power Station, and Other. Based on Type the global Banded V Belts market is segmented in 2 Bands, 3 Bands, 4 Bands, and Other.

The global Banded V Belts market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Banded V Belts market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Goodyear, Dunlop, Lovejoy, Megadyne, Optibelt, Fenner PLC, Dharamshila Belting, N.K. Enterprises, Gates, Mitsuboshi, and others are among the major players in the global Banded V Belts market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Banded V Belts Market has been segmented as below:

Banded V Belts Market, By Application

Oil Field

Power Station

Other

Banded V Belts Market, By Type

2 Bands

3 Bands

4 Bands

Other

Banded V Belts Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Banded V Belts Market, By Company

Goodyear

Dunlop

Lovejoy

Megadyne

Optibelt

Fenner PLC

Dharamshila Belting

N.K. Enterprises

Gates

Mitsuboshi

