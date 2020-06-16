Asia-Pacific Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Size 2020 by Top Key Players and Application with Trend and Growth by 2026 Forecasts

In Asia-Pacific, surgical nonwoven disposable would be the leading revenue generating segment over incontinence nonwoven disposable. This is due the frequent usage of surgical nonwoven disposable in epidemic and pandemic outbreaks and mandatory application of surgical nonwoven disposables during surgical procedures.

Key findings of the study:

The incontinence nonwovens segment would be the fastest growing segment in the Asia-Pacific market, primarily due to the increasing disposable income, rising prevalence of incontinence and increasing uptake of incontinence products

market, primarily due to the increasing disposable income, rising prevalence of incontinence and increasing uptake of incontinence products China was the leading contributor in the Asia-Pacific medical nonwoven disposable market, with around 1/3rd share in 2014

was the leading contributor in the medical nonwoven disposable market, with around 1/3rd share in 2014 Disposable diapers segment is expected to garner about 50% share of Asia-Pacific Incontinence Nonwoven Disposables Market in 2020, due to the established market base and continued demand

Disposable underwear segment would be the fastest growing segment within Asia-Pacific Incontinence Nonwoven Disposables Market at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period

China and Japan are the leading producer and consumer of medical nonwoven disposables accounting for about a third of the Asia-Pacific market revenue in 2014. Singapore, Thailand and India exhibits significant growth rate, owing to increasing trend of medical tourism activities and improving regulations towards health and hygiene.

Discount on Purchase @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1172

Leading companies are focusing on merger and acquisition, and product launch as their key development strategies in order to strengthen market share across Asia-Pacific region. Key players profiled in the report includes, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Polymer Group Inc., Medtronic Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Ahlstrom, Domtar Corporation UniCharm Corporation, and Freudenberg Nonwovens.