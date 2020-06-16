Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Manufacturers, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2026

The global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market is expected to exceed more than US$ 220 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.7% in the given forecast period.

Increase in incidence of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in API manufacturing, growing importance of generics, rapidly increasing geriatric population, increase in abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) and increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals are some factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulatory requirements and unfavorable drug price control policies across various countries are restricting the market growth.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients are the substances used in the fabrication of pharmaceutical drugs responsible for beneficial health effects produced by use of the product. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients are chemically and biologically active components of drugs with direct effect in cure, mitigation, treatment and prevention of diseases. An active ingredient (AI) is the ingredient in a pharmaceutical drug that is biologically active.

The global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market is segregated on the basis of Application as Pharmacy, Pet Hospital, and Other. Based on Type the global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market is segmented in Antiparasitics, Anti-infectives, NSAIDs & Anesthetics, and Others.

Competitive Rivalry

Glenmark Pharmaceutical, Zoetis, Eli Lilly, Sanofi Winthrop Industrie, Indukern, Ofichem, P&R SpA (Olon SpA), Lonza Group, Huvepharma, Sequent Scientific, and others are among the major players in the global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market has been segmented as below:

Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Application

Pharmacy

Pet Hospital

Other

Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type

Antiparasitics

Anti-infectives

NSAIDs & Anesthetics

Others

Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Company

Glenmark Pharmaceutical

Zoetis

Eli Lilly

Sanofi Winthrop Industrie

Indukern

Ofichem

P&R SpA (Olon SpA)

Lonza Group

Huvepharma

Sequent Scientific

The report covers:

Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Glenmark Pharmaceutical, Zoetis, Eli Lilly, Sanofi Winthrop Industrie, Indukern, Ofichem, P&R SpA (Olon SpA), Lonza Group, Huvepharma, Sequent Scientific, and others.

