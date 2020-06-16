Analog X-ray systems Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Manufacturers, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2026

The global Analog X-ray systems market is segregated on the basis of Type as Film Based and CR Film Cassette. Based on End-User the global Analog X-ray systems market is segmented in Hospital, Clinic, and Other.

The global Analog X-ray systems market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Analog X-ray systems market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The global Analog X-ray systems Market size will grow by US$ 10.43 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 2.9% in the given forecast period.

X-rays are ionizing radiations which use energy to penetrate into human tissue. Analog X-ray systems are used to obtain diagnostic images of the internal structures of the body in the form of thin films.

Increasing cases of chronic diseases such as arthritis and cancers and demand for effective diagnostic imaging are expected to enhance the growth of the segment. In addition, rising geriatric population is also boosting the growth of the global Analog X-ray market. However, high installation costs along with risk of radiation exposure may hinder medical X-ray business growth.

Competitive Rivalry

Konica Minolta, MS Westfalia, Carestream, Mindray, PrimaX International, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Control-X Medical, and others are among the major players in the global Analog X-ray systems market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Analog X-ray systems Market has been segmented as below:

Analog X-ray systems Market, By Type

Film Based

CR Film Cassette

Analog X-ray systems Market, By End-User

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Analog X-ray systems Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Analog X-ray systems Market, By Company

Konica Minolta

MS Westfalia

Carestream

Mindray

PrimaX International

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Control-X Medical

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis Executive Summary Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis Analog X-ray systems Market, By Type Analog X-ray systems Market, By End-User Analog X-ray systems Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Analog X-ray systems, By Type

7.2.2 North America Analog X-ray systems, By End-User

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Analog X-ray systems, By Type

7.3.2 Europe Analog X-ray systems, By End-User

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Analog X-ray systems, By Type

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Analog X-ray systems, By End-User

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 Rest of the World Analog X-ray systems, By Type

7.5.2 Rest of the World Analog X-ray systems, By End-User Competitive Insights

8.1 Key Insights

8.2 Company Market Share Analysis

8.3 Strategic Outlook

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.3.2 New Product Development

8.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

8.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

8.3.5 Others Company Profiles

9.1 Konica Minolta

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.1.3 Financial Overview

9.1.4 Recent Developments

9.2 MS Westfalia

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.2.3 Financial Overview

9.2.4 Recent Developments

9.3 Carestream

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.3.3 Financial Overview

9.3.4 Recent Developments

9.4 Mindray

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.4.3 Financial Overview

9.4.4 Recent Developments

9.5 PrimaX International

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.5.3 Financial Overview

9.5.4 Recent Developments

9.6 GE Healthcare

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.6.3 Financial Overview

9.6.4 Recent Developments

9.7 Philips Healthcare

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.7.3 Financial Overview

9.7.4 Recent Developments

9.8 Control-X Medical

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.8.3 Financial Overview

9.8.4 Recent Developments

