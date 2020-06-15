What are Factors Driving Progress of Healthcare Insurance Market in Asia-Pacific?

The healthcare industry is among the most important industries, and it has been registering significant growth over the past few years. This can be ascribed to the surging prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and technological advancements. Because of all these factors, the expenditure in the healthcare industry is also increasing in order to cater to the needs of people. Th gross domestic product (GDP) of several countries is predicted to increase in the years to come. In fact, the GDP of developing countries, including Brazil, China, and India, is projected to perform better than that of developed countries, including the U.S., Germany, and France, as per the International Monetary Fund.

All these factors are expected to result in the growing provision of healthcare insurance in different countries. More often than not, medical expenses are high, which makes it hard for the common public to afford adequate services. This situation becomes worse for some who is suffering from chronic diseases, as frequent treatment is needed for managing such conditions. Due to this, the importance of good health insurance plans is rising rapidly. As per a P&S Intelligence report, the global healthcare insurance market is expected to reach $2.2 trillion by 2024, rising from $1.7 trillion in 2018, advancing at a 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

Different types of insurance networks are exclusive provider organization (EPO), home maintenance organization (HMO), point of service (POS), and preferred provider organization (PPO). The largest demand in the past was created for EPO network type, which is because of a extensive network of physicians covered by this network type and low cost of premiums and consultations. Apart from this, the demand for PPO is also projected to rise in the coming years, which is due to the benefit of choosing a physician, in and outside the network, for consultation.

Minors, senior citizens, and adults can be covered using different medical insurance plans. The demand for healthcare insurance is predicted to be the highest in the near future. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing healthcare insurance market in the years to come. This can be ascribed to the rising healthcare awareness, growing healthcare industry, expanding medical tourism industry, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

Global Healthcare Insurance Market Key Players:

1- Allianz Group

2- Anthem Inc.

3- Centene Corporation

4- Kaiser Permanente

5- Cigna Corporation

6- Gulf Insurance Group

7- International Medical Group Inc.

8- Zurich Insurance Group

9- Aetna Inc.