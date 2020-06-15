Welding Consumables Market Global Analysis and Latest Study Report 2016 – 2022

The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

They are increasingly adopting advanced digital capabilities to integrate supply chain and logistics to ensure the effective delivery of products. The industry heads are seeking the real-time situation of their supply chains to identify potential weaknesses, especially in terms of geography, and strengthen it. The financial disclosures are being extended beyond the usual financial statements to deal with the risks that have aroused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Welding is typically a sculptural process of joining various metals and thermoplastics together by means of coalescence. It is an economical and effective process for creating strong joints between two or more parts. Filler metals melt during the course of welding and give a strong joint. Flux is commonly used to produce a shield of gas around the weld pool for preventing the oxidation of hot metals. Flux typically acts as a deoxidizer preventing the formation of porosity in the weld pool. Flux and filler metals together are known as welding consumables.

Welding finds application in various end-use industries such as building & construction, automobile & transportation, marine, power generation, and oil & gas etc. The welding industry growth is highly dependent on the global steel consumption in various end-use industries. Stick electrode, flux-cored wires, solid wires, SAW wires and fluxes, etc. are some of the welding consumables employed during the welding process. However, flux does not form the final part of welding and is wasted during the course of welding.

The global welding consumables market is projected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period, particularly in the growing economies such as China & India.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/9968

The global welding consumables market is forecast to witness high growth over the forecast period owing to the positive outlook in various end-use industries such as the automotive & transportation, marine, and construction industries.

Slow adoption of advanced technologies, particularly in the developing countries poses a threat to the growth of the global welding consumables market.

The principal trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market are the upcoming technologies that are being developed, and especially those technologies which are designed to weld thick metal parts.

Also, the players in the global welding consumables market are inclined towards automation at different stages in the welding process, and it is predicted that the development of robots and automation software would be viable trends which would positively influence the growth of the global welding consumables market over the forecast period.

The global welding consumables market is segmented on the basis of welding technique, welding consumable type, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of welding technique, the global welding consumables market is segmented into:

Arc welding

Resistance welding

Oxyfuel welding

Ultrasonic welding

Others (laser beam welding, etc.)

On the basis of welding consumables type, the global welding consumables market is segmented into:

Stick electrodes

Solid wires

Flux-cored wires

SAW wires

Fluxes

Others (including gases, etc.)

In 2014, the stick electrode segment witnessed dominance in the global welding consumables market, constituting for a major market share, closely trailed by the solid wires segment.

However, the solid wires and stick electrodes segment are predicted to lose share in the global welding consumables market on account of the increasing popularity of SAW wires and flux-cored wires segment.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global welding consumables market is segmented into:

Automotive & transportation

Building & construction

Marine

Power

Oil & gas

Others (including maintenance and repair, etc.)

The global construction industry is booming and is anticipated to be one of the primary reasons driving the growth of the global welding consumables market. The rise in the construction activities globally is projected to lead high demands for welding consumables in the construction industry, fueling the growth of the global welding consumables market over the forecast period.

The global welding consumables market is projected to witness a considerable growth in CAGR from 2015 to 2025. Currently, North America and Europe are the matured market for welding consumable providers. However, Asia-Pacific, and MEA are expected to become lucrative regional market for key players operating in the global welding consumables market. FMI forecasts, the market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/9968

Some of the key players operating in the global welding consumables market are,

Bohler Welding,

ESAB,

Hyundai,

Lincoln Electric,

Air Liquide,

ARCON Welding,

Denyo, Fronius International,

Illinois Tool Work,

ITW,

Kemppi,

Kobelco, OBARA,

Panasonic,

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/9968