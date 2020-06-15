Turbo Charger Market Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Borgwarner Inc., Continental Ag, Cummins Inc., Delphi Technologies, Honeywell International Inc.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Turbo Charger Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Turbo Charger investments from 2019 till 2024.

The Turbo Charger market was valued at USD 71.77 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 107.69 billion by 2024 registering a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

The Turbo Charger market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Borgwarner Inc., Continental Ag, Cummins Inc., Delphi Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Magnum Performance Turbos, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Precision Turbo and Engine, IHI Turbo America and others

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0220246891/global-turbo-charger-market-analysis-of-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/inquiry?Mode=70

Scope of the Report

about half of the cars rolling out of production are expected to be turbocharged by 2022; thereby, influencing the automakers and the tier 1 suppliers to introduce more technologically advanced products. The market for turbochargers is estimated to reach USD 10 billion by 2018

Key Market Trends

CLEANER DIESEL ENGINES

Automotive emission regulation is the major factor that is fuelling the introduction of cleaner and low-emission vehicles among automakers. Turbocharger is the component that is forcing car industry to make engines compliant to the stringent emission standards. The emission regulation authorities, who focus on cutting down the CO2 emission, are replacing existing naturally aspirated engines with turbocharged engines. Though other technologies, such as EGC, SCR, etc., are focusing on emission reduction, the emission standards are getting tougher generation after generation, thus, forcing carmakers to opt for turbocharged engines. The dependence of transportation industry on diesel engines, especially for heavy-duty performances, is a primary driver for the turbocharger market.

(Special Offer: Get flat 25% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0220246891/global-turbo-charger-market-analysis-of-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/discount?Mode=70

INCREASING SALES ALTERNATIVE ENERGY VEHICLES

The electric vehicles, which were considered as an impractical alternative to the fossil fuel engines, are witnessing a global demand. These vehicles registered almost 20,000 sales in 2012 and are expected to reach one million in 2017. The growing electric vehicle industry is a great threat to the fossil fuel-based power generators and the dependent automotive turbochargers market. Moreover, governmental incentives, taken for the electric vehicles, are helping auto industry in their shift from combustion engines to electricity powered vehicles. Though electric vehicles are not a viable alternative to the heavy duty vehicles, the shift in the passenger and light commercial vehicle segment is expected to witness a considerable growth in the turbochargers market.

GEOGRAPHICAL SCENARIO

Emission Regulation is the major factor, which is driving the turbocharger market. Though most of the countries are concerned about the environmental effects of the automotive emissions, regions like Europe and North America are focusing on emission regulations.

The Euro standards are considered to be the toughest and are followed in countries such as China, and India. These stringent Euro standards are the reasons for vehicles, in the European region, to be turbocharged. Almost every 2 out of 3 vehicles in Europe are turbocharged and is expected to be 3 out of every 4, by 2022. China, owing to its overriding environmental concerns, is poised to be the fastest growing market for turbochargers, followed by India.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0220246891/global-turbo-charger-market-analysis-of-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023?Mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Turbo Charger Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]