Telepresence Robots Market Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2019 to 2024

Telepresence Robots market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report.

The telepresence robots market was valued at USD 148.3 million in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 285.4 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.53% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The Telepresence Robots market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Ava Robotics Inc., Double Robotics Inc., AMY Robotics, Mantaro Product Development Services Inc., Inbot Technology Ltd, InTouch Technologies Inc., Be Present, VGo Communications Inc., Wicron Company, Endurance Robots among others

Scope of the Report

A telepresence robot is a device that helps the virtual presence of a human at work. It comprises of a wheel-based moving stand, tablets, and other multimedia facilities to offer smooth communication between people at remote locations. The robots use high-speed internet connectivity for multimedia applications.

Key Market Trends

User Controlled Remote Presence Capabilities to Drive the Market Growth

– One of the significant aspects that has been a decisive factor in demand generation is the flexibility of the telepresence devices. Either it is in the field of education in schools or universities, or medical, business, or security, the telepresence robots allow the user to go live according to her/his convenience.

– It also adds to the cost factor where the business persons can collaborate with the peers without the need for travelling. Engineers, for instance, can guide the support persons and help them through the maintenance process for off-site and remotely located centers.

– Moreover, this feature also makes it prominent for applications in medical support where critical medical actions can be carried out in case of emergencies.

– As the number of people aged more than 65 grows across the world, particularly in countries, such as India and Japan, many will look to stay at home, rather than in an assisted living or nursing homes, and telepresence robots can be an important factor in helping them to achieve that independence.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

– North America is estimated to have the largest market share owing to the fact that the telepresence robots meant for commercial applications are currently priced premium, thus requiring high initial investments. The presence of critical supporting infrastructure, such as communication and power makes it a more favorable market for the vendors to pitch in the products in the regional market.

– The telepresence robots, if used in the hospitals and healthcare facilities, may need to comply with the policies and regulatory acts that are in force in the region. For instance, the HIPAA privacy rule comes into effect if the health care provider use these devices to transmit or maintain health information in electronic form. The presence of the defined regulations, higher purchasing power, and the readiness of the end-user industry for upgrading the experience have been driving factors in the region.

– Furthermore, educational institutions, such as schools in the region are promptly using technological products to enhance and improve the learning experience of the students. This has also helped in making the regional market enjoy the dominant share in this market.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Telepresence Robots Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

