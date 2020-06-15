Smart Thermostat Market 2020 Current Trends, Rising Demand and Top Key Players – Nest Labs Inc., Honeywell International Inc., ecobee, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co.

The Smart Thermostat Market covers important aspects of this market concerning fundamental parameters. The report explains outline of the business range, concentrating on the overall industry, development possibilities, types and application. It brief Smart Thermostat summary of the market considering the current and future scenarios. It also provides information in terms of development and its capacities.

The smart thermostat market was valued at USD 689.8 million, in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 2322.2 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The Smart Thermostat market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Nest Labs Inc., Honeywell International Inc., ecobee, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Lennox International Inc., Alarm.com Inc., LUX Products Corporation, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls PLC and others

Scope of the Report

These thermostats are termed as ‘smart, due to the inherent capabilities of being able to communicate with IoT devices within a smart building, ability to learn with AI capabilities, active geo-fencing features, reduce energy consumption, and ability to communicate with emerging virtual private assistants. Smart thermostats refer to the devices that allow remote connectivity and can be managed through a handheld device, finding its applications in residential sectors. These are the devices that are connected and allow remote connectivity in the consumer sector.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Internet Penetration and Connected Devices are Driving the Market Growth

– Increasing internet penetration, coupled with the increased usage of smartphones and other mobile devices has resulted in an increased spread of connectivity, owing to the rise in internet-connected devices.

– Owing to technological advancements, the appliances in residential buildings, such as washing machines, heating, and cooling equipment, and refrigerators, are increasingly going smart. This means that they can be connected to the internet.

– Due to this, smart thermostats (that also have the ability to be connected to the internet) are increasingly being adopted. This is because they enable users to adjust heating settings from other internet-connected devices, such as smartphones or laptops, which allows them to control the thermostat remotely. This ease of use is necessary for ensuring energy savings.

– Additionally, M2M is expected to take home-based IoT to the next level. Manufacturers, like LG and Samsung, are already slowly unveiling smart home appliances to help ensure a higher quality of life for occupants.

– For instance, an M2M-capable washing machine could send alerts to the owners smart devices once it finishes washing or drying, and a smart refrigerator could automatically order groceries from Amazon once its inventory is depleted.

– The increasing popularity of these connected devices is expected to lead to an increased need for control, thereby driving the market growth.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Consumers are adopting the smart assistant devices, such as Amazon Echo and Google Home for many purposes, with almost one-third of people using it as an information provider responding to questions, and over 40% as an audio speaker for listening to streaming music. The smart thermostats find application among the smart assistants, thereby, fueling its demand across the residential sector across the region.

– Moreover, the Chinese government launched the ‘New-Type Urbanization Plan,’ focusing primarily on new-type, smart, and humanities city construction from 2014 – 2020.

– Besides, in India, the IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Green Homes is the first rating program that has been developed, exclusively for the residential sector, whose objective is to facilitate the effective use of site resources, water conservation, energy efficiency, handling of household waste, optimum material utilization, and design for healthy, smart homes.

– This will encourage industry players to invest in smart home services, thus, having a positive impact on the smart thermostat market growth.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Smart Thermostat Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

