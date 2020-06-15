Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Market Global Outlook 2019-2025: Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co. Ltd, Dart Container Corporation

Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023

This report describes and evaluates the global polystyrene foam products manufacturing market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2023, the forecast period.

The polystyrene foam products market size reached a value of nearly $62.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% to nearly $75.1 billion by 2023. Rapid growth in manufacturing and construction activity in emerging markets, increasing demand for electronic products globally and growth in the demand for automobiles globally are contributing to the growth of the polystyrene foam market. Restraints such as stringent regulations relating to polystyrene foam products, increasing access to alternatives to polystyrene foam products and rising trade protectionism threaten the polystyrene foam products market.

The packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the polystyrene foam products market in 2018 at $30.5 billion. The highest growth in the polystyrene foam products market is also projected to come from the packaging segment, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%. Major factors for this growth include increasing demand for electronic products and packaged food products globally.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the polystyrene foam products market, accounting for 39% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe and North America. Going forward, the fastest growth in the polystyrene foam products market is predicted for Asia Pacific, where it is expected at grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, followed by Western Europe at a CAGR of 2.6%.

Top Leading Companies mentioned are

Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co. Ltd, Dart Container Corporation, O. N. Sunde AS, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Synthos S.A.

The best opportunities for polystyrene foam product manufacturers up to 2023 will arise in the global packaging end-user segment, which will gain $7.59 billion in annual sales. By country, China will yield the best opportunities at an increase of $2.45 billion, nearly twice as much as the second best, India. Strategies worth considering by polystyrene foam product manufacturers include adopting big data and IoT technologies, investing in expanding manufacturing operations, and improving infrastructure._

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.

This independent 172 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2023.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing in these regions, from 2014 to 2023(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Market and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Market.

