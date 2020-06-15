Packaging Automation Market 2024 Precise Outlook – Mitsubishi Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Kollmorgen Corporation, Swisslog Holding AG, Emerson Industrial Automation

The packaging Automation market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report.

The packaging automation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024.

The Packaging Automation market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Mitsubishi Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Kollmorgen Corporation, Swisslog Holding AG, Emerson Industrial Automation, ULMA Packaging, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, ABB Ltd, Massman Automation Designs LLC, Schneider Electric S.E., Denso Corporation, Gerhard Schubert GmbH, Siemens AG, Beumer Group GmbH & Co., KG among others.

Scope of the Report

The scope of the study for packaging automation market is limited to hardware solutions of different applications used in a wide range of industries globally. The software solutions and after sales servicing is not considered for market estimation.

Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical Industry to Show Significant Growth

– Pharmaceutical industry is now more investing towards the packaging automation solutions to improve the production efficiency. According to The Evolution of Automation, produced by PMMI, less than 50% of the pharmaceutical and medical device companies have inline integration. Hence, there is a huge opportunity for packaging automation vendors in the pharmaceutical industry.

– A recent study by FDANews stated that around 80% of the deviations observed could be attributed to human error. Also, in the USA, 90% of the prescription have generic drugs but only generates 28% of the revenue of the pharmaceutical revenue resulting in increasing demand for small batch production. With the packaging automation, consistent quality even for small batch production can be achieved.

– The adoption of industry 4.0 in the pharmaceutical industry has shown significant growth. Due to its ability for continuous process control for all the operations, including packaging provides analytical insights and helps in drawing quicker decision where attention is needed and reduces human interventions.

– According to the report by the Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association in 2018, the filling and FFS type of pharmaceutical packaging machinery together covers more than 65% share..

North America to Hold a Major Market Share

– Due to the high penetration of packaging machinery in the region, North America accounts for a significant market share. The formation of the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) is an initiative undertaken by the United States, to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invests in emerging technologies. This initiative has helped the country gain a competitive edge in the global economy by investing in packaging equipment used in the final line of production.

– The country also boasts of a strong export base of packaging machinery, which has contributed to its growth. Companies, like Bosch Packaging Services, have expanded their businesses by investing in various packaging sectors, such as confectionery, bakery, fresh food, frozen food, and pharmaceutical.

– The labor wage is one the largest expense for any business. Also, in 2018, According to the Economy Policy Institute (EPI), the minimum wage rose by in the US rose by 2.6%, which is the highest growth since 2008. Hence, the business organizations are pushed to comprise in its margin with the high competition in their market. The packaging automation enables the reduction in required labor hours for packaging and streamlines the process.

– The increasing pace of competition is forcing manufacturers to take steps, in order to reduce costs of their packaging processes, thus opting for automation.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Packaging Automation Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

