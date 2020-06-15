Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Analysis and 2027 Forecasts for United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets

Latest market study on “Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Synthesized Oligonucleotides, Reagents, and Equipment), Application (Research, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics), End User (Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Other End Users)”.The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market accounted to US$ 1,584.16 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,971.72 Mn by 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Molecular Assemblies, Twist Biosciences, Evonetix, DNA Script, Nuclera Nucleics, Camena Bioscience, Synthomics, Ansa Biotechnologies, Helixworks, Iridia , Keasling Laboratories, etc.

Market Insights

Increasing Applications of Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Oligonucleotides have many applications in research, diseases diagnosis, therapeutics, forensic, drug discovery, agriculture and many more. Oligonucleotides are used in many biological and forensic applications as sequence-specific binding agents can help in identifying presence of a specific target DNA sequence. Synthetic oligonucleotides are short stretches of single stranded DNA fragments assembled by chemical synthesis. There is hardly a field in biology in which synthetic DNA has not been used or does not have the potential to be used. The main reason for such a turnabout is the simultaneous developments of methods for the rapid and efficient synthesis of oligonucleotides and the advent of molecular biology techniques. Researchers are also using oligonucleotides to produce more efficient, greener chemical synthesis. By assembling oligonucleotides together into longer fragments that encode synthetic genes, bacteria or yeast cells can be instructed to produce specific enzymes (a type of protein). Oligonucleotides has tremendous potential for treating wide range of medical conditions. They enable the development of therapeutics as the malfunctioning genes can be targeted, manipulated, silenced and/or modulated. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has dedicated its existence to oligonucleotide therapeutic development, particularly antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutics. Thus, the promising potential of synthesized oligonucleotides in various fields drives the market growth.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

