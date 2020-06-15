Mobile Crane Market 2020 Precise Outlook – Konecranes PLC, Cargotec, Manitowoc, Terex Corporation, Tadano Limited, Kobelco Cranes Co. Limited

Mobile Crane market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report.

The global mobile crane market is anticipated to reach a market value of USD 19.78 billion by 2023, by recording a CAGR of 6.19% over the forecast period.

The Mobile Crane market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Konecranes PLC, Cargotec, Manitowoc, Terex Corporation, Tadano Limited, Kobelco Cranes Co. Limited, Palfinger AG, Liebherr-International AG, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Limited, Favelle Favco Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Cranes Co. Ltd among others.

Scope of the Report

The rise in infrastructure investments and growth in revenues in the mining sector across the world is likely to drive demand for cranes during the forecast period. Additionally, the proliferation of used and rental cranes in the global mobile crane market is expected to restrain the growth of sales of new cranes. Although, the stringent emission norms expected to come into force in 2019 in the EU is expected to create demand for new cranes.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Infrastructure Investments

The global GDP is estimated to grow at a rate of 3.9% in 2018 according to the IMF, and this growth must be supported by growth in infrastructure investments. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing infrastructure market, driven by increasing government spending in China and India, as both the countries have depended on infrastructure to boost the economy and create jobs.

One of the major growth drivers for the infrastructure industry, as a whole, and the mobile crane market, in particular, is the China-led, Belt and Road Initiative, which is aimed at building roads, railways, ports, and energy projects stretching from Chinas western regions to Europe. The projects under the Belt & Road initiative are expected to create a huge demand for Cranes and other construction equipment.

Commercial Truck-mounted Crane Second Largest Segment

Commercial truck-mounted cranes are the second largest segment in the market, occupying ~24% of the market. Truck-mounted cranes are the cranes mounted on a truck or lorry, exceptionally adjusted to lift an expanded load. They eliminate the requirement of a dedicated transport vehicle to carry the crane. The added advantage with this crane is its flexibility to adjust to go about as a dragline, with the expansion of a winch drum at the front.

The lifting capacities of these cranes vary from 5-20 metric ton, and this capacity can be increased by using outrigger stabilizing jacks. Truck cranes travel at low speeds with the load suspended and should be handled carefully, in order to restrict the suspended load from swinging. Additionally, modern truck cranes are equipped with automated hydraulic stabilizers, which are safer and more efficient compared to the truck cranes without outriggers or with manually-operated outriggers.

Truck-mounted cranes find applications in the construction, power line, material handling, among other industries. Thus, with growth in construction and the trade industries, the market for the truck-mounted cranes is expected to witness a positive growth rate

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Mobile Crane Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

