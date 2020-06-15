Metal Manufacturing Market 2019 Business Scenario-– Arcelor Mittal, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Metal Manufacturing Global Market Report 2019

The metals manufacturing industry comprises iron and steel foundries, alumina and aluminum production and processing establishments, iron and steel products manufacturing and iron and steel mills and ferroalloy manufacturing companies.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the metal manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for 60% market share. This was mainly due to a large manufacturing industry in the region, especially for automobiles, telecom, machinery, and transportation. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 11% market share. Middle East was the smallest region accounting for 4% market share.

Arcelor Mittal, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, JFE, TATA Steel Group

Industrial robotics is gaining traction among companies in the metals industry. This is mainly because industrial robotics aids companies in reducing labor costs, improving workplace safety, and driving productivity and efficiency. Industrial robots have widespread applications in the metals industry performing tasks such as material handling, arc welding, spot welding, cutting, and press tending. According to KPMG report, 42% executives of global metals companies are willing to invest significantly in robotics . Examples of companies offering industrial robots to metals companies include FANUC, KUKA, ABB, and Motoman

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Metal Manufacturing market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.

This independent 250 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Metal Manufacturing market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2021.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Metal Manufacturing in these regions, from 2014 to 2021(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Metal Manufacturing market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Metal Manufacturing market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2021 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Metal Manufacturing on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Metal Manufacturing Market and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Metal Manufacturing Market.

