It’s a Big Opportunity For Germany Digital Pathology Market In COVID-19 Pandemic

German Digital Pathology Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the market is expected to garner $58 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 12.1% during the period 2016 – 2022.Digital Pathology (DP) is an emerging technology in the pathology field, where glass slides are converted into digital images for easy viewing, analysis, storage, and management of the data collected. This advancement will also bring about upgradation of conventional pathology. Thus, the shortage in number of pathologists around the world is addressed using digital pathology, which is the major benefit of this technology.

Need for cost reduction in laboratories, demand for improved patient care, and enhanced operational efficiency is driving the German digital pathology market. Furthermore, accuracy, ease in remote pathological testing along with acceptability from pathologists and laboratories are other factors that majorly drive this market. However, inadequate infrastructure, lack of reimbursement policies and pending market approvals restrain the market growth.

The digital pathology market is segmented based on product, namely whole slide imaging (WSI), image analysis informatics, information management system storage & communication and telepathology. The whole slide imaging (WSI) segment is the highest revenue-generating market among the segments, due to the capability of WSI to convert glass slides into digital slides and making the study of slides convenient for pathologists. This makes it easier for the pathologist to deliver them easily to other pathologist with reduced cost and without any damage. Furthermore, Information Management System Storage & Communication market is expected to grow by 2022; mainly due to the increase in technological advancement in the integration process and storage process.

The end user segment of the digital pathology market is segmented into educational institutes, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Hospitals & diagnostic centers was the highest revenue-generating market as compared to the other segments. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increase in the use of DPS for drug development and discovery.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies was the second highest revenue-generating segment due to the increase in use of DPS in the diagnosis sectors such as cancer diagnosis. Educational institutes had the lowest revenue among all the segments. This low market share can be attributed to the low use of DPS in the educational institutes as it has very limited adoption, due to the expenses involved in its setup.

Recent developments such as product launch of GeminiSEM 300 system by Carl Zeiss, partnership between Glencoe Software and Carl Zeiss to cover the open source Bio-Formats and product development of CD15 Quantifier by VMscope further signify the increase in competition in the German digital pathology industry. These developments are majorly focused on manufacturing digital pathology instruments, thereby positively increasing the market revenue as well as a healthy rivalry among the manufacturers.

Key Findings of the Germany Digital Pathology Market:

Whole slide imaging is expected to grow significantly by 2022 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Information Management System Storage & Communication is expected to be the second highest growing segment, and would grow at CAGR 11.6% during the forecast period.

Educational Institutes and Hospitals and diagnostic centers together accounted for over one-third share of the total German digital pathology market.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies is expected to be the highest growing market by end user; growing at a significant CAGR of 14.4% during 2016 to 2022.

The key players in the German digital pathology market focus to expand their business operations in emerging countries with product launch as their preferred strategy. Major players profiled in this report include Visiopharm, Digipath Inc., Koninklinje Philips N. V., PerkinElmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem), Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Definiens AG, VMscope GmbH, and microDimensions GmbH.