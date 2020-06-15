Iron Based Coagulant Market Future Demand Analysis with Forecast 2016 – 2022

The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

Coagulation is the process that is used to remove the contaminants from water by precipitation. Coagulants can be classified as organic coagulants and inorganic coagulants. The inorganic coagulants can be split into are iron based coagulants and aluminium based coagulants. Iron based coagulants are used in reducing the biological decomposition products at low pH. In the removal of arsenic from water, iron based coagulants are more effective than aluminium based coagulants because of their higher affinity towards arsenic.

Iron based coagulants are used in sewage and waste water treatment, whereas the aluminium based coagulants are used in industrial waste water treatment. Some of the benefits of using iron based coagulants are they totally remove the suspended solids, enhance turbidity removal, better COD and BOD removal, enhanced colour removal and many more. The major problem with the usage of aluminium based coagulants is that they adversely affect the environment. This is one of the major reason for the shift of trend towards using iron based coagulants. Moreover, the iron based coagulants market is expected to witness a moderate single digit growth in the forecast period.

The increasing concerns regarding the proper hygiene and use of safe water for drinking is a major factor for the increase in water treatment industry, thereby increasing the consumption of iron based coagulants. The strict government standards that must be adhered to before discharging the waste water from the industries can also be a major demand driving factor for the iron based coagulants market. The indirect drivers for the growth of iron based coagulants market can be increasing population and the increasing industrialization in the emerging economies. The competitive advantage over other coagulants is also a major driving factor for the global iron based coagulants market.

The stringent government regulations pertaining to the use of metals and chemicals in the waste water treatment can be one of the major restraining factor for the growth of iron based coagulant market. The availability of alternatives for the removal of contaminants from water can also prove to be a major constraint for the iron based coagulant market.

On the basis of product type, the iron based coagulant market can be broadly segmented as:

Ferric Chloride

Ferric Sulphate

Ferric Chloride Sulphate

Polyferric sulphate

Ferrous Sulphate

Others

On the basis of application, the iron based coagulant market can also be segmented as:

Municipal waste water treatment

Industrial waste water treatment

Global iron based coagulant market is largely classified based on region as North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in the global iron based coagulant market. Increasing number of industries in countries like China and India is anticipated to drive the iron based coagulant market in this region. Europe is expected to consume the second largest share in the global iron based coagulants market. The major reason for this high market share is the strict European legislations for clean water standards in industrial and municipal sectors. The demand for ferric chloride is very aggressive in United Kingdom, Belgium and France.

