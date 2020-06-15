Industrial Automation Software Market Global Outlook: ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc.

Industrial Automation Software market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report.

The industrial automation software market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 8.0% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The Industrial Automation Software market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Parsec Automation Corporation, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Hitachi Ltd. among others.

Scope of the Report

The technological advancements impacting the industry floor such as in process control, robotic equipment is increasing and hence drives the demand for the industrial automation solution. Major end-user industry players are investing to upgrade their infrastructure to realize the potential of industry 4.0. The scope of the report is limited to different industrial automation solution such as SCADA, PLC, HMI and their application across the end-user industries.

Key Market Trends

SCADA has a Significant Impact on the Market Growth

– Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software have experienced rapid growth over the past decade. SCADA system helps the end-user industry employees to analyze the data and make crucial decisions from a remote location. It further assists to mitigate the issues with a quick response as it processes, distributes, and displays the data, on Human Machine Interface (HMI).

– According to a research paper published in the Indian Journal of Science and Technology, the implication of SCADA systems with electric microgrids of the power distribution system in rural areas network has improved the overall process metrics by up to 75%.

– The labor wage is one the largest expense for any business. Also, in 2018, According to the Economy Policy Institute (EPI), the minimum wage rose by in the US rose by 2.6%, which is the highest growth since 2008. Owing to such factors, the business organizations are pushed to comprise in its margin with the high competition in their market. The industrial automation enables the reduction in required labor hours for the particular task by assisting them in their work and streamline the process.

– In addition, the increase in the efficiency of the machines and waste reduction achievement with eased access to the data analysis has gained popularity among the industries of such industrial automation solution.

Industrial Readiness is Expected to Prompt Europe Market Growth

– Europe accounts for more than a third of the global investment for Industry 4.0, and its manufacturing industry accounts for at least 15% of its GDP. Hence, being one of the early adopters of industry 4.0, the Industry automation software market has significant growth in the European market.

– Countries like Germany and Ireland have the largest manufacturing industry in Europe and the frontrunners for looking towards technological developments following by countries such as Denmark, Belgium, and the United Kindom as the potential countries for adopting industrial automation.

– European automotive manufacturing industry is a global leader hence giant in the industry look forward to their expansion in the region. For instance, BMW has planned to open a new factory in Hungary by 2023 having a capacity of producing 150,000 vehicles per year.

– Global leading 7 out of 11 industrial software companies such as Siemens, ABB, and Schneider Electric are from Europe and holds almost 50% of the global industrial software revenue.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Industrial Automation Software Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

