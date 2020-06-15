Human Machine Interface Market 2020 Precise Outlook – ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation, Schneider Electric SE

Human Machine Interface market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report.

The global human machine interface market was valued at USD 3.30 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.73 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.37%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

The Human Machine Interface market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Eaton Corporation, Dassault Systems, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens Corporation, Robert Bosch GmBH, Texas Instruments Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Johnson Controls Inc. among others.

Scope of the Report

The growing need for the monitoring of production and responding to the changing demands, through enhanced diagnostics, coupled with the need for greater efficiency and reduced downtime, have buoyed the growth of the human machine interface market.

Key Market Trends

Oil and Gas to Hold the Largest Share of the Market Among the Various End-user Verticals

With increasing pressure to improve operational performance, meet environmental specifications, and overcome rising energy costs, oil & gas operations must efficiently and securely monitor and control entire processes across local and remote locations. Also, ensuring consistently and proper functionality of the industrys equipment and system effectiveness are paramount. Thus, the oil & gas industry presents various challenges in terms of workforce allocation, efficiency and cost to oil & gas end-users. The difficulty to access remote locations, both physically and virtually, complicate the challenges immensely, especially in hazardous locations, which makes the task even more tough. Thus, the need for remote automation, real-time control, monitoring, and remote diagnosis of all equipment and processes creates a huge demand for HMI solutions. Further, adhering to standards, such as 49 CFR Part 192 – Transportation of Natural and Other Gas by Pipeline and other workforce safety standards have been instrumental in driving the adoption of human machine interface market in the oil & gas industry.

Brazil to Drive the Market in Latin America

Brazil’s industries account for one-third of its GDP and include consumer durables, steel and petrochemicals, aircraft, and computers. Most large industries in the country are in the southern and southeastern regions. Brazil has experienced rapid economic growth in the immediate aftermath of the 2008 global recession. Thus, Brazil hopes to leverage the gains of robotics, both as a manufacturer and user. According to International Federation of Robotics, Brazilian robotics imports have increased at an annual rate of 5.3% between (2012-2016). As the rate is expected to rise in the near future, increasing deployment of industrial automation, and control systems is bound to be observed. Brazil is boosting its industrial production, distribution infrastructure, and power capacity, and enhancing its transmission to meet the needs of its growing economy. Similarly, it is expected that increasing nationwide investments in automotive (by global players), oil & gas, utilities (both government supported) along with the strict regulations of INMETRO in Brazil for workforce safety in hazardous location, are expected to aid the growth of the human machine interface market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Human Machine Interface Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

