Freight Elevators Market Types, Applications And Competitors 2020-2026: Impact of Covid-19

According to Market Research, Global Freight Elevators Market was valued at USD 94.15 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 137.57 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Kone, Schindler Group, Edunburgh Elevator, ThyssenKrupp, Otis, Hitachi, and Others

Freight Elevators or lifts are vertical transportation compartments housed in a shaft or platform for lowering and raising people or materials between floors or levels. They are usually driven by electric motors that power counterweight systems and traction cables or pump hydraulic fluid to elevate a cylindrical system. Majority of the multistoried buildings have lifts in order to enable ease of travel and wheelchair access laws.

Hydraulic Freight Elevators

Electric Freight Elevators

Others

Factory

Warehouse

Construction Site

Wharf

Others

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Asia-Pacific is projected to have the largest market share and dominate the elevators & escalators market from 2016 to 2021. Asia-Pacific offers potential growth opportunities, as developing countries such as China and India are projected to be emerging markets, making the Asia-Pacific region the fastest-growing market for elevators & escalators.

