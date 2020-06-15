Dairy-Free Snacks Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2027

Dairy-free snacks are snack items that do not contain milk and milk-based products as their ingredients. All dairy-free snacks are devoid of lactose and hence suitable for lactose intolerant individuals. They are usually prepared from milk substitutes such as plant-based milk derived from soy, tofu, tempeh, etc. Some of the commonly consumed dairy-free snacks include dairy-free ice creams, yogurts, chocolates, sandwiches, bagels, sour cream, cream cheese, puddings, etc.

The development of dairy-free snacks, which tastes identical or sometimes better than conventional snacks, is likely to attract a significant share of consumers towards dairy-free snacks. The abundantly available dairy-free snacks in various exciting flavors and innovations to improve their taste, flavor, the texture is having a positive influence on the dairy-free snacks industry. The rising incidences of lactose intolerances and allergies caused by milk and milk products have created a significant market for the dairy-free snacks industry.

The high rate of lactose intolerances in certain ethnic groups such as African Americans, Arabs, and Asians is expected to create substantial opportunities for dairy-free food manufacturers in the forecast period. Growing concerns over the unethical treatment of farm animals and the harmful effects of the catastrophic impact of the dairy industry on the environment has swayed significantly large share of the population towards opting for dairy-free snacks. Moreover, the rising trend of veganism in the West has also been conducive to the growth of the dairy-free snacks industry.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global dairy-free snacks market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-users, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the dairy-free snacks market is segmented into, chips & crisps, meat snacks, fruit bars/granola bars/energy bars, fruit snacks, nuts, seeds & snack mixes, and others. On the basis of end-users, the market is bifurcated into, individual consumers, hotels and restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global dairy-free snacks market is segmented into, supermarekts and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online , and others.

