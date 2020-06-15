COVID-19 Impact ON Automotive Logistics Market 2020-2026 Country Level Analysis, Current Trade Size And Future Prospective

“

Automotive Logistics Industry Amid Global COVID-19 Crisis: Report Hive Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, June 2020: The Automotive Logistics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the market. Report Hive’s latest publication, Titled “[Automotive Logistics Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Automotive Logistics market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it. Additionally, this report encompasses an accurate competitive analysis of major market players and their strategies during the projection timeline.

The research study includes the latest updates about the COVID-19 impact on the Automotive Logistics sector. The outbreak has broadly influenced the global economic landscape. The report contains a complete breakdown of the current situation in the ever-evolving business sector and estimates the aftereffects of the outbreak on the overall economy. Key players in this market are BLG LOGISTICS GROUP, CEVA Logistics, GEFCO, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Penske Automotive Group, CFR Rinkens, Imperial Logistics, Kerry Logistics Network, Nippon Express Co. Ltd. , Ryder System, Inc., etc.

There are 10 Chapters to deeply display the Automotive Logistics market:

Chapter 1, is executive summary of Automotive Logistics Market; Chapter 2, is definition and segment of Automotive Logistics; Chapter 3, to show info and data comparison of Automotive Logistics Players; Chapter 4, to explain the industry chain of Automotive Logistics; Chapter 5, to show comparison of regions and courtiers(or sub-regions); Chapter 6, to show competition and trade situation of Automotive Logistics Market; Chapter 7, to show comparison of applications; Chapter 8, to show comparison of types; Chapter 9, to show investment of Automotive Logistics Market; Chapter 10, to forecast Automotive Logistics market in the next years.

Global Automotive Logistics Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of Report Hive Research the Automotive Logistics market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The report also emphasizes the initiatives undertaken by the companies operating in the market including product innovation, product launches, and technological development to help their organization offer more effective products in the market. It also studies notable business events, including corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, product launches, and brand promotions.

The Automotive Logistics Market study address the following queries:

⟴ How has the Automotive Logistics Market evolved during the historic period 2014-2019?

⟴ What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Automotive Logistics Market?

⟴ What are the factors hindering the growth of the Automotive Logistics Market?

⟴ Why region remains the top consumer of Automotive Logistics ?

⟴ By end use, which segment currently leads the Automotive Logistics Market?

Global Automotive Logistics Market: Competitive Rivalry

The segmentation is used to decide the target market into smaller sections or segments like product type, application, and geographical regions to optimize marketing strategies, advertising techniques, and global as well as regional sales efforts of Global Automotive Logistics Market. Common characteristics are being considered for segmentation such as global market share, common interests, global demand and access control unit supply. Moreover, the report compares the production value and growth rate of the Global Automotive Logistics market across different geographies.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

✪ General Type

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

✪ Logistics

Automotive Logistics Market Regional Analysis Includes:

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Our exploration specialists acutely ascertain the significant aspects of the global Automotive Logistics market report. It also provides an in-depth valuation in regards to the future advancements relying on the past data and present circumstance of Automotive Logistics market situation. In this Automotive Logistics report, we have investigated the principals, players in the market, geological regions, product type, and market end-client applications. The global Automotive Logistics report comprises of primary and secondary data which is exemplified in the form of pie outlines, Automotive Logistics tables, analytical figures, and reference diagrams. The Automotive Logistics report is presented in an efficient way that involves basic dialect, basic Automotive Logistics outline, agreements, and certain facts as per solace and comprehension.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Logistics Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automotive Logistics Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 General Type

1.4.3 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Logistics

1.5.3 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Logistics Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Logistics Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Logistics Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Logistics Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Logistics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Logistics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Logistics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Logistics Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automotive Logistics Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Logistics Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Logistics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Logistics Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Logistics Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Logistics Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive Logistics Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Logistics Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automotive Logistics Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automotive Logistics Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automotive Logistics Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automotive Logistics Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automotive Logistics Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Logistics Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automotive Logistics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive Logistics Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Logistics Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Logistics Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Logistics Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Logistics Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automotive Logistics Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automotive Logistics Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Logistics Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Logistics Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive Logistics Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automotive Logistics Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automotive Logistics Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automotive Logistics Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive Logistics Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automotive Logistics Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automotive Logistics Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Logistics Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automotive Logistics Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automotive Logistics Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automotive Logistics Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive Logistics Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive Logistics Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive Logistics Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive Logistics Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automotive Logistics Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automotive Logistics Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Logistics Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Logistics Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automotive Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Logistics Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Logistics Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automotive Logistics Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Logistics Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automotive Logistics Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Logistics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Logistics Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automotive Logistics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automotive Logistics Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automotive Logistics Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Company1

8.1.1 Company1 Corporation Information

8.1.2 Company1 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Company1 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Company1 Product Description

8.1.5 Company1 Recent Development

8.2 Company2

8.2.1 Company2 Corporation Information

8.2.2 Company2 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Company2 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Company2 Product Description

8.2.5 Company2 Recent Development

8.3 Company3

8.3.1 Company3 Corporation Information

8.3.2 Company3 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Company3 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Company3 Product Description

8.3.5 Company3 Recent Development

8.4 This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Automotive Logistics Market ( BLG LOGISTICS GROUP, CEVA Logistics, GEFCO, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Penske Automotive Group, CFR Rinkens, Imperial Logistics, Kerry Logistics Network, Nippon Express Co. Ltd. , Ryder System, Inc.. )

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Automotive Logistics Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Automotive Logistics Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Automotive Logistics Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Automotive Logistics Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Automotive Logistics Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Automotive Logistics Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Automotive Logistics Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Automotive Logistics Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Logistics Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Logistics Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Logistics Distributors

11.3 Automotive Logistics Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Logistics Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

