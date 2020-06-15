China Electric Scooters and Motorcycles Market Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013-2025

Increasing pollution awareness among people and growing urbanization are driving the growth of the market. Electric scooters and motorcycles use electric battery for propulsion and do not produce any emissions. Moreover, these electric two-wheelers are virtually silent and do not cause noise pollution. Electric two-wheelers can manoeuvre through congested streets; can be charged from traditional wall outlets and can have a removable battery.

As per the findings of research, lead acid powered electric scooters and motorcycles contributed majority of the industry sales, however, the share of lithium-ion battery powered two-wheelers is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the declining prices of lithium-ion batteries and its advantages over lead acid battery. Electric scooters being simple and smart are best suited for delivery services such as in fast food joints and e-commerce. The demand of electric two-wheelers for delivery services is driving its sales, given the growth of e-commerce and internet penetration in the country. Electric scooters and motorcycles are expected to become a mainstay for such services in future.

Increasing awareness about the harmful greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and rapid urbanization are the major factors behind the progress of the Chinese electric scooters and motorcycles market. In 2017, the market attained a size of $7.7 billion, and it is predicted to generate a revenue of $12.5 billion by 2025, witnessing a 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2025), finds P&S Intelligence.

Rapid urbanization in China is anticipated to escalate the sales of electric two-wheelers during the forecast period. In 2011, the urban population crossed 50.0%, and by 2030 it is predicted that up to 70.0% of the population will live in urban areas.

Due to the surging urban population, the demand for transportation from the small and mid-size cities will increase. People in such cities mainly use two-wheelers for frequent and short drives.

Furthermore, due to low population and ample spaces, charging infrastructure devolpement would be easier in small cities compared to the bigger ones.

Additionally, electric two-wheelers are majorly used for routine purposes, such as dropping-picking children from schools, going to work, and buying grocery. However, in the past few years, electric two-wheelers have been increasingly adopted by the retail industry for doorstep delivery.

As scooters are quite simple, small, and smart, these have become the ideal choice for delivery services by e-commerce firms and fast food joints. The increasing use of e-scooters in delivery services is predicted to boost the growth of the electric scooters and motorcycles market in China during the forecast period.

Thus, the rising adoption of electric two-wheelers in small and med-size cities and growing environmental concerns are fueling the market progress.