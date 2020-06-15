Car rack Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2024

The Carrack market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report.

The global car rack market was valued at USD 1,322.05 million in 2018 and is expected to project a CAGR of 6.90%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

The Car rack market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Thule Group, Yakima Products Inc., Allen Sports, Rhino RackÊUSA LLC, Cruzber SA, ACPS Automotive, Malone Auto Racks, Kuat Car Racks, Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd., Saris among others.

Scope of the Report

Car racks are the combination of bars that are attached to the roof or back of the car for carrying luggage, bicycles, etc. They allow the user to use the interior space to its full by transporting the objects to the rooftop. The car racks are used to increase the luggage-carrying capacity of the given vehicle.

Key Market Trends

Roof Box – Second Fastest Growing Segment

The roof box segment was valued at USD 264.41 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.22%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

In September 2018, Thule Group officially unveiled Thule Vector and Thule Force XT cargo boxes at Automechanika. A roof box is ideal for families on vacation, as it can carry luggage, outdoor gear, and bulky loads. The company also offers the Thule Motion XT, which comes in four sizes, ranging from 300 to up to 610 liters. It has smart features, like SlideLock system with separate locking and opening functions, and is easy to mount, due to the pre-installed PowerClick quick-mount system.

Some people prefer roof top cargo luggage travel bag instead of boxes, due to its soft covers that allow travelers to carry objects, which may be oddly shaped and not fit under the hardcover cargo carriers. Due to the use of vinyl materials, these bags are waterproof and can be folded flat when not in use, for simpler storage. However, these bags are not ideal for sharp or delicate objects.

The price of roof cargo bags varies from USD 50 to USD 200, whereas the roof boxes cost more than USD 300, depending on the dimension and load carrying capacity.

North America -Dominated the Market

In 2018, the global car rack market was dominated by North America. The region accounted for 48.09% of the global market. The North American region was dominated by the US.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the US market are growing demand for vehicles by the tourism sector (car rental and taxi services), increasing demand for recreational vehicles (rise in demand for recreational travels among the consumers), and a large number of young people moving out to different cities in the United States for studies and work.

According to the US Travel Association, the number of domestic leisure trips accounted for 1,821.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach over 1,900 million by 2022. Nowadays, people in the country are opting for road trips and water sport activities during their vacations and holidays, which in turn is driving the demand for the roof rack, roof box, bike car rack, and watersport carrier in the country.

– In the United States, cycling has increased over the past three years. According to SFIA, about 8.7 million people participated in mountain/non-paved surface cycling compared to 8.04 million people in 2014.

– Additionally, the number of participants in recreational kayaking in the country increased from about 7.3 million in 2011 to over 11 million by the end of 2018, as per SFIA.

– According to the National Ski Areas Association, the number of skier/snowboard visits in the country increased from 51 million in 2012 to reach over 53 million in 2018.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Car rack Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

